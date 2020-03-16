Stardust World Productions Shines a Spotlight on Women Artists

Stardust World Productions Founder and CEO, Shannon Rugani

Stardust World Productions supports female artists in the music industry.

My goal is to build a team of producers and resources to successfully launch an artist and bring in other talented female artists to help develop their trajectory for success in the music industry.” — Founder and CEO, Shannon Rugani

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Founder and CEO, Shannon Rugani, is thrilled to introduce Stardust World Productions – a recording label dedicated to providing female artists with the support they need to thrive within the entertainment industry.“I created Stardust World Productions to be a women-supporting-women record label. My goal is to build a team of producers and resources to successfully launch an artist and bring in other talented female artists to help develop their trajectory for success in the music industry… and beyond,” Rugani shared.While Stardust World Productions is a female-focused label, it is inclusive to all genders. The label intends to develop a roster filled with the best women and men in the entertainment industry – those who will lift women up and open doors to help them reach their greatest potential.A meta-analysis of 700 songs performed by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative drew attention to surprising disproportionality regarding gender acknowledgment within the music industry. When USC Annenberg’s Inclusion Initiative team focused on songs between the years 2013 and 2019, it found that only 10.4% of GRAMMY nominees were women. Stardust World Productions is on a mission to balance the scale.“Our team includes incredible women and men, and as we grow, we’ll continue to seek out people who share the collaborative mindset that makes what we do so vital to our artists, the industry, and the world we live in,” Rugani said.To learn more about Stardust World Productions, or to seek representation, contact Shannon Rugani at shannonr@stardustworldproductions.com or visit www.stardustworldproductions.com . #SeeHerHearHer #themoreyouseeher #seeher #internationalwomenshistorymonthAbout Stardust World ProductionsStardust World Productions is a record label for women, by women. The company was established by musical artist and CEO, EMPRESS, as a foundation for talent that allows each artist to retain control over their creativity and career trajectory. The female-centric label proves that women have what it takes to make the world dance – especially when it’s sprinkled with stardust. Get inspired at www.stardustworldproductions.com



