Roast Pork Onions & Cilantro Garlic Tostones

Pollo Tropical Announces Free Delivery Until April 3 Throughout Florida, no restrictions apply

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDIA CONTACTS:Jack Wolfe, 786-326-6763; jack@impactpublicity.comJill DiGeronimo, 786-280-9402; jill@impactpublicity.comOFFERING FREE DELIVERY NOW THROUGH APRIL 3rdFree delivery via Pollo Tropical’s MyPolloapp or www.PolloTropical.com Pollo Tropicalis offering free delivery, now through Friday, April 3rd, on all orders placed through the brand’s MyPolloapp or www.PolloTropical.com There is no minimum and no code or coupon is required. Use it to order all your Pollo favorites – including one of the new, limited-time menu offerings like Topped Tostones, Shrimp Creole and Dulce De Leche Dippers.Follow @PolloTropical on social media for other special offers.About Pollo TropicalPollo Operations, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Tropical, a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI), is a quick-service restaurant concept known for its fresh chicken, marinated for 24 hours in a proprietary blend of citrus juices and spices. Other craveable favorites include Mojo Roast Pork and freshly made sides including rice, beans, sweet plantains and more. The menu’s emphasis is on freshness and quality at a great value, with an added focus on unique catering packages. Founded in 1988, the Miami-based company currently owns and operates over 140 locations throughout Florida, plus five licensed restaurants on college campuses and one licensed location in a hospital, and franchised locations throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit the official Pollo Tropicalwebsite: www.pollotropical.com About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises Pollo Tropicaland Taco Cabanarestaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., please visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com ###



