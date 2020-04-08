The Radicati Group Releases “Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market, 2020-2024”

APT Protection solutions continues to see strong adoption among organizations of all sizes

Market adoption of APT Protection solutions continues to see strong growth with organizations of all sizes.” — Sara Radicati

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact:Email:admin@ radicati .comThe Radicati Group, Inc.(650) 322-8059The Radicati Group’s latest study, “Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market, 2020-2024” provides an in depth analysis of the Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection market. Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection solutions offer detection, prevention and possible remediation of zero-day threats and persistent malicious attacks. APT Protection solutions may include but are not limited to: sandboxing, reputation networks, threat intelligence management and reporting, forensic analysis and more. The study provides an analysis of the market, including vendor installed base and revenue market share, four-year market forecasts, as well as revenue breakouts by region and business size.The study includes a detailed analysis of key vendors, including: Cisco, ESET, FireEye, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Kaspersky, McAfee, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Sophos, Symantec, and VMware Carbon Black.Market adoption of APT Protection solutions continues to see strong growth with organizations of all sizes. The worldwide market revenue for APT Protection solutions is expected to grow from over $5.1 billion in 2020, to over $10.5 billion by 2024.To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our research, please visit our web site at http://www.radicati.com or contact us at 650-322-8059.About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.



