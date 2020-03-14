Hoyer Remarks at Press Conference on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act

“Nobody worked harder than the Speaker. The Speaker, as you know, you’ve been walking around… I’ve been on the phone with the Speaker a lot of times. We haven’t counted. She and Secretary Mnuchin, obviously, have worked very hard to come to this agreement.

“Last week, we passed legislation to deal with the immediate health challenges caused by the coronavirus. We passed legislation for research, mitigation of illness, and for many things that were at the direct result of the illness itself. Today, tonight, we’re going to be passing legislation which deals with the related economic consequences to people in a very real way – to their employment, to their ability to support themselves and pay their bills, and to care for their children. In Maryland, as you know, schools have been shut down. [The state] government took that action – again to help distance people… It was appropriate that we dealt with both sides of the challenges that confronts us, and, very frankly, there’s going to be a third challenge, and the third challenge is going to be the overwhelming economic consequences to our enterprises and to our economy. So, we’re not through.

“I want to join the Speaker in saying that the reason that we’ve been able to do both of these as robustly and [as] effectively is because of the new Members of the Congress of the United States on our side of the aisle. But for them, we wouldn’t be in the Majority; but for them we would not be able to address these issues with the confidence that we could pass them.

“Frankly, if we couldn’t have passed, as the Speaker said, a good bill, perhaps we wouldn’t have been able to get this bill. And this bill is a good bill. It is not as good as we thought it could be, but legislating is give and take. So, I want to thank you, new Members of Congress, not just for being here, not just for putting us in the Majority, but, as you have seen, time after time after time for focusing on the people and showing the courage and the conviction to step up and take hard votes.

“Now, I want to yield to my dear friend from Las Vegas. She’s from Nevada, but they say Las Vegas, who has done a wonderful job: [Rep.] Susie Lee from Nevada.”