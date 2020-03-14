MINISTRY OF HEALTH – CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE: 14 MARCH 2020

SAMOA, March 14 - There have been posts on social media falsely reporting a Coronavirus case in Samoa.

These statements are not supported by any evidence, and all ongoing investigations have found no Coronavirus cases (no suspected and no confirmed).

The result of these false social media statements is that a family has been wrongly accused of having the virus and have had their privacy violated while under the care of the hospital. The Ministry of Health is disappointed at the stigmatization of this family by the public and will investigate those responsible for these false statements to protect patients.

We urge the public to avoid online gossip, use MOH and Government of Samoa media channels for their information and practice the recommended preventative measures. To date in Samoa, there are 0 suspected or confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), since the outbreak was declared in Wuhan, China 31/12/2019.

In the Pacific, Australia has reported 156 confirmed cases , New Zealand 5 confirmed cases, and Tahiti has reported 1 confirmed cases to date. Hawaii has reported 2 presumptive positive case.

In the Pacific, only Australia has reported deaths (3).

The suspect cases previously reported bv Tonga, Fiji, Marshall Islands, and Palau have all tested negative for COVID-19. THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH IS CONTINUING ITS PREVENTATIVE MEASURES AT THE BORDERS/PORTS, PREPARING ALL HEALTH FACILITIES, AND ADVISING THE PUBLIC ON THE SITUATION. STAY SAFE BY: Washing your hands with soap regularly

Avoid contact with people who have flu-like symptoms

See a doctor if you feel sick

Check the government media for updated travel restrictions

Avoid mass gatherings FB: @samoagovt @publichealthsamoa Coronavirus 24-hour Call Centre: #21183, #21176, #21173, #22914, #22241, #24402 Ministry of Health Website: www.health.gov.ws

