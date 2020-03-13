When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: March 13, 2020 FDA Publish Date: March 13, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Norovirus Company Name: WinCo Foods, LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Frozen Blackberries and Frozen Berry Medley

March 13th, 2020, WinCo Foods, LLC. of Boise, ID is recalling frozen Blackberries in a 16 oz. bag and frozen Berry Medley in 16 oz. and 32 oz. bags, manufactured by Rader Farms of Lynden, WA, because both products have the potential to be contaminated with Norovirus. Norovirus is a highly contagious virus. Typical symptoms of norovirus infection are acute onset of vomiting, watery, non-bloody diarrhea with abdominal cramps, and nausea. Systemic manifestations include, fever, myalgia and malaise, anorexia, and headache. Although most symptoms end within 48 hours, the elderly, young children and immunocompromised persons may develop prolonged or more severe symptoms.

WinCo Foods has removed the recalled products from store shelves.

Product was distributed to WinCo Foods stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Texas, and Utah.

THIS NOTICE AFFECTS THE FOLLOWING PRODUCTS (see attached labels). The Best By Code is located on the front of the package near the product image.

WINCO FOODS FROZEN BLACKBERRIES, 16 OZ. BAG – UPC: 70552-30502, Best By Code Dec/09/2021.

WINCO FOODS FROZEN BERRY MEDLEY, 16 OZ. BAG – UPC: 70552-30522, Best By Code Dec/09/2021.

WINCO FOODS FROZEN BERRY MEDLEY, 32 OZ. BAG – UPC: 70552-30512, Best By Code Dec/09/2021.

No customer illnesses have been reported to date. WinCo Foods was informed by the FDA that a sample of the product was tested by the FDA and found to be contaminated with Norovirus.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or return them to the stores for a full refund of the product.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at (1-800-824-1706) (Business hours: Mon-Fri 7:30-4:30 MST).