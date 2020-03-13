Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, N.J., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Village Super Market, Inc. (NSD-VLGEA) declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per Class A common share and $0.1625 per Class B common share. The dividends will be payable on April 23, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 2, 2020.



Village Super Market operates a chain of 30 supermarkets under the ShopRite name in New Jersey, Maryland, New York City and eastern Pennsylvania and three specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage name in New York City.

Contact: John Van Orden, CFO (973) 467-2200 villageinvestorrelations@wakefern.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.