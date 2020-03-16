IADA Foundation Awards Scholarships To 8 Future Business Aviation Leaders

They are the best and brightest of our future business aviation leaders, who will be joining the ranks of business aviation professionals.” — IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling

FLORIDA, USA, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IADA Foundation, a tax-exempt 501 (c) (3) public charitable organization, has awarded $32,000 in individual scholarships to eight college students seeking further education leading to professions within business aviation.

The foundation of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) administers the organization's Business Aviation Scholarship Program which aids students in completing academic goals in preparation for careers in business aviation. Six of the scholarship students attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical, and two of the scholarship students attend Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Tech.

The most-recent recipients of individual $4,000 IADA business aviation scholarships are:

Talina Gulati (Senior - Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University)

Wendylie Alix (Postgraduate- Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University)

John Esquivel (Postgraduate- Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University)

Yvy Von Helde (Junior - Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University)

Bowie Tam (Senior - Vaughn College of Aeronautics & Technology)

Gary Wegener, Jr. (Sophomore - Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University)

Jesus Cendejas (Sophomore - Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University)

Jenelle Samuel (Sophomore - Vaughn College of Aeronautics & Technology)

Promoting the Future of Business Aviation

"IADA's commitment to the future of our industry is demonstrated in our organization's support for these deserving students," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. "They are the best and brightest of our future business aviation leaders, who will be joining the ranks of business aviation professionals. Thank you to IADA members and others who supported this rewarding and worthwhile program, and we extend our very best wishes to these students."

IADA Foundation by-laws prescribe that the organization can provide business aviation scholarships, education, learning, and leadership opportunities. The scholarship program was established for university students seeking a career in Business Aviation, specifically, within corporate aircraft sales, marketing, finance, legal, and insurance.The organization also can work through other organizations, including the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), University of Virginia Darden School of Business, and Georgia State University, in addition to funding speakers at IADA annual meetings.

The IADA Business Aviation Scholarship program winners are chosen from applicants that are full-time graduate and undergraduate students majoring in corporate aviation management, aerodynamics, aircraft systems, aviation safety, finance, business marketing, economics, and studies that relate to aviation business and management.

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers high standards of ethical business and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace. For more info about IADA go to www.IADA.aero.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.