Intuitive Spiritual Teacher Amy Satori to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are certain times in our lives when most of us feel stuck in old patterns of negative behavior, or confused, even hopeless. We might ask friends for advice without getting to the core of unresolved issues. We need a deeper approach to heal from old wounds and continually move forward in a positive direction.

Amy Satori is an exceptional Intuitive Spiritual Teacher, Healer, Pet Psychic, Law of Attraction Coach, and Wellpoint Hypnosis Practitioner. Amy can help connect us with departed loved ones, give guidance on projects, help us make major decisions, and guide us to true love.

In her youth, Amy led a very challenging life. Growing up with circumstances such as having a handicapped mom, being bullied in school, molested at a young age, brainwashed by a cult, faced with homelessness, diagnosed with PTSD and Epstein Barr, and she overcame all of it. Today, her mission is to help others stand in their power and find authentic joy, like she was able to, despite anything in their past.

“We are co-creators with God-source itself, and we are continually being guided through our intuition,” says Amy. “Years ago, when I experienced a profound six-month period of enlightenment, it was revealed to me that the purpose of our lives is to be one with our Creator. Day to day, that translates into an experience of pure instinctual compassion and love.”

Amy teaches that it’s essential to raise our vibration and have gratitude for our current circumstances, no matter how difficult, by practicing mindfulness.

“Right now, there’s an ascension taking place on earth, a spiritual awakening. As we mature and let go of limiting beliefs, we feel more vibrant, happy, and whole.”

Voted the “Best of Boulder” Psychic in 2018 and 2019, Amy is the people’s choice.

“My specialty is helping people find true love and assisting them in stepping into their power for tremendous success,” says Amy.

She also has a Celebrity Series playlist on her YouTube channel to help viewers follow in the footsteps of those who’ve already achieved great success. In her “Talks About Life” playlist, Amy chats openly, offering advice on how to assert healthy boundaries, build more confidence, and live life with passion and purpose. Candidly revealing her own story, Amy demonstrates that our circumstances do not define us, that we should embrace life authentically. Amy teaches viewers to embrace the universal truth of every part of our existence.

“We can’t live as victims of our past trauma believing the future holds the key to our happiness,” Amy says. “We must be joyful in the present moment by gaining new insights to be kinder to ourselves and others and, living life more empowered and freer, and by reaching for our highest potential.”

Amy offers clients all over the world a journey to wholeness with her videos, services, light language blessings, compassion, non-judgmental attitude and straight forward approach.

Close Up Radio will feature Amy Satori in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday March 16th at 3 p.m. EST

For more information on our guest www.amysatori.com



