COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bennett Velasquez had the opportunity to visit the City of Lights, and now he understands its charm. Forty million travelers visited the French capital in 2018, a record-breaking number. Paris is a must for travelers who visit Europe. Bennett Velasquez shares his favorite things to do in the French Capital.Take the Train to VersaillesLocated outside of Paris in the town of Versailles, the Palace of Versailles is an icon of French history. The Palace of Versailles became the primary residence of Louis XIV and remained the royal residence until the French Revolution under Louis XVI. A visit to Versailles is a must experience for those fascinated with royalty. Versailles is one of the most spectacular royal places left in the world, according to Bennett Velasquez of Columbia.Watch the Sunset from Arc de TriompheBennet Velasquez recommends those who plan on climbing the Arc should do so in the afternoon right before sunset so they can get a day and night time view of the city. The Arc de Triomphe offers one of the best views of Paris.Take a Cruise on the SeineThere’s nothing like seeing Paris from the water, according to Bennett Velasquez. Taking a Seine River cruise will allow them to see the city from a different angle. There are plenty of cruise companies that offer cruises all day long. As the tour goes on, the guide will share fun facts about Paris, and visitors will leave more knowledgeable than ever. Bennett Velasquez of Columbia recommends the sunset cruise.People Watch Montmartre and Sacre-CoeurLocated in the vibrant neighborhood of Montmartre, Sacre-Coeur is an iconic Basilica with incredible views of Paris. Plan to spend the afternoon having lunch, taking away the sights, and exploring what the neighborhood has to offer. Visitors will feel like a Parisian artist when roaming through the streets of Montmartre, according to Bennett Velasquez.Get Lost in the LouvreAlthough most people visit the Louvre to see the Mona Lisa, Bennet Velasquez says visitors should expect to spend at least 3 hours exploring. The art collection in the Louvre ranges from ancient artifacts, sculptures, paintings, and more. No visit to Paris would be complete without a visit to the Louvre, one of the most massive museums in the world.See the Eiffel Tower From All AnglesIt would be impossible to visit Paris and skip a visit to the Eiffel tower, as it is one of the most visited monuments in the world. Approximately 7 million people go up the Eiffel tower every year. Bennett Velasquez of Columbia recommends climbing to the top of the Eiffel tower. However, those who are afraid of heights can enjoy its splendor from the ground.Bennett Velasquez of Columbia is a young traveler who has visited England, Italy, Spain, Monaco, Colorado, France, Hawaii, and many other places. He hopes to inspire others to travel the world.



