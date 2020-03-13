Recruiting for Good to Help Pet Parents Feed LA and Enjoy Happy Pet Food Savings
Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency is rewarding referrals made by pet parents to companies with donations to nonprofits feeding LA and pet food rewards.
According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're putting purpose before profit by making a difference fun and rewarding. Join Recruiting for Good to help feed human friends and enjoy happy pet food saving rewards too."
How Recruiting for Good Helps Pet Parents Make a Difference
1. Pet parent introduces a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.
2. Recruiting for Good finds the company an employee, and earns a finder's fee that is shared.
3. Recruiting for Good makes a $1000 donation to local nonprofit, and $1000 happy pet food gift card.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Love to have fun and make a difference...Join the Pet Party...Celebrating Happy Pets and Human Friends...a party for everyone."
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for fun causes and creative writing contests www.RecruitingforGood.com
