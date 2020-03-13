Recruiting for Good to Help Pet Parents Feed LA and Enjoy Happy Pet Food Savings

A Party for All Who Love to Make a Difference Share With Family and Friends in LA We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency is rewarding referrals made by pet parents to companies with donations to nonprofits feeding LA and pet food rewards.

Now you can help feed human friends and enjoy happy pet food savings too” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good in Santa Monica is helping fund nonprofits Feeding LA . The staffing agency is rewarding referrals made by pet parents that help generate proceeds for Good; with donations to nonprofits and happy pet food savings.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're putting purpose before profit by making a difference fun and rewarding. Join Recruiting for Good to help feed human friends and enjoy happy pet food saving rewards too."How Recruiting for Good Helps Pet Parents Make a Difference1. Pet parent introduces a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good finds the company an employee, and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Recruiting for Good makes a $1000 donation to local nonprofit, and $1000 happy pet food gift card.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Love to have fun and make a difference... Join the Pet Party ...Celebrating Happy Pets and Human Friends...a party for everyone."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for fun causes and creative writing contests www.RecruitingforGood.com



