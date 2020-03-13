CNN Marketplace Africa programme interviews APO Group Founder & Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard

The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/rx0wUw6kfU8

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard made a guest appearance on CNN’s Marketplace Africa on Friday 6 March, 2020, where he discussed changing the international narrative of Africa through positive press.

The interview, part of a regular Marketplace Africa segment called The Profit Point, was conducted by CNN’s Business Africa Correspondent Eleni Giokos in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This is the first time CNN Marketplace Africa has featured the communications industry in Africa, and APO Group’s position at the intersection of journalism and business means Mr Pompigne-Mognard is perfectly placed to provide insight into the African media landscape and the way corporations communicate.



