NanoScientific Forum Europe on Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) to be held on Sept. 23-25, 2020, Trinity College Dublin

3rd NanoScientific Forum Europe [NSFE 2020] Prof. Kim McKelvey, School of Chemistry, Trinity College Dublin Science Gallery Dublin, Venue NSFE 2020

Submit your ABSTRACT at the NanoScientific Forum Europe (NSFE 2020) and win 500EUR Scholarship! Join the AFM/SPM community of Europe in magnificent Dublin!

DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the successful first and second editions in Germany and Italy, the 3rd NanoScientific Forum Europe (NSFE 2020) invites scientists and researchers working in the field of Scanning Probe Microscopy to magnificent Dublin! The scientific focus lies on energy storage and nanoscale functional materials, such as organics, organic/inorganic hybrid semiconductors, nano- and biomaterials, as well as the development of novel nanometrology methods.The NSFE 2020 will be hosted by Prof. Kim McKelvey, Trinity College Dublin, and by Prof. Brian Rodriguez, University College Dublin. The event is co-hosted and supported by Park Systems Europe and AMBER, Advanced Materials and BioEngineering Research Centre Dublin.“The Nanoscientific Forum gives us a great opportunity to present our cutting-edge electrochemical scanning probe techniques. With these new techniques we aim to improve the resolution and functionality of electrochemical scanning probe microscopy (EC-SPM), and help understand the relationships between surface structure and electrocatalytic activity in energy conversion and storage systems. I’m very excited to have this honor to host and welcome other scientists from across the scanning probe field and hear about their exciting research,” proudly comments Kim McKelvey, Trinity College Dublin.The NSFE 2020 will included keynote and contributed lectures on different SPM applications, poster sessions, and practical live hands-on-sessions on Park Systems AFM instruments.In the keynote session you will have a chance to meet such prominent speakers as Prof. Franz Giessibl, (University of Regensburg), Prof. Silke Christensen (IKTS/INAM, Germany), Prof. Lukas Eng (TU Dresden), Prof. Ken Nakajima (TIT, Japan), Prof. Kim McKelvey (Trinity College Dublin), Prof. Brain Rodriguez (University College Dublin), Prof. Dr. Christine Kranz (Ulm University), Dr. Fatima Linares (University of Granada), Prof. Patrick R. Unwin (University of Warwick, United Kingdom), Prof. Thorsten Hugel (University of Freiburg), Prof. Dennis Meier (NTNU – Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway) & more!Last but not least – the exciting social program is waiting for you! Only at NSFE 2020 you will have a chance to visit one of the most impressive libraries of the world- The Book of Kells, get a feeling of Hogwarts Magic School during the conference dinner at the University Collage Dining Hall and experience the science of making Irish Whiskey during the Whiskey Museum Networking Party.More information and registration Contact:Justyna Sliwa, Conference Organizernsfe@parksystems.com / +49 (0) 621 490896-50About NanoScientific ConferencesSponsored by Park Systems and NanoScientific Journal, NanoScientific conferences are offered world-wide to showcase advanced AFM applications and methodology, creating a link between research needs and technological solutions, driven by voice from the field.

