LM Celebrates Women’s History Month

Muriel Evans studied her way off the family ranch as the class of 1935 valedictorian of her high school in Norwood, Colorado, an honor that came with a four-year college scholarship. Armed with a degree in business administration, Evans became secretary to the purchasing agent for the U.S. Vanadium Corporation, which was secretly processing uranium for the Manhattan Engineer District in Uravan, Colorado.

In Uravan, Evans met and married J.P. Moore. It was company policy that married women could not work in the office, but no replacement could be found during the labor shortage of World War II, so Evans was able to continue her career. The couple moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, when J.P. was promoted to head chemist at the associated refinery site.