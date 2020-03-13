Japanese Digital Startup Mitsufuji Developed a New Technology that Captures Changes in Core Body Temperature with Heart Rate

/EIN News/ -- KYOTO, Japan, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitsufuji Corporation (head office: Kyoto, Japan; CEO: Ayumu Mitera) started as a Nishijin Kimono manufacturer in 1956 and succeeded in digitally transforming a traditional Kimono company on the verge of bankruptcy into a wearable platform provider.

Mitsufuji has been dedicating its efforts on the acquisition and analysis of consecutive accurate biological information through in-house developed smart-wears, and development of algorithm as a wearable platform provider.

Here today, Mitsufuji is announcing the development of a brand-new application in which an innovative algorithm jointly developed with authoritative Institute of Medical and our partner company is implemented.

This application can presume the variation in rising a core body temperature during exercise through the analysis of heart rate, detected and collected from various wearable devices such as smart wear, smart watches and others.

Furthermore, Mitsufuji delivers new products that contribute to solve various social issues through the development of technologies with heart rate analysis.

As a mission of a wearable platform provider, Mitsufuji is willing to provide the algorithm** in this application to all companies which would like to serve society.

64 years of continued progress, Mitsufuji’s challenge never ends.

** The algorithm in this application has been applied for patent in Japan.

【Company Profile】

Company Name: Mitsufuji Corporation (head office: Seika-cho, Kyoto, Japan)

CEO: Ayumu Mitera

Main Business: Development, manufacture and sale of silver-metalized conductive fiber AGposs, wearable IoT hamon products and solutions for both medical purpose (applicable only in Japan) and conventional usages.

History:

1956-Founded as a Nishijin textile factory

1979-Established as Mitsufuji Textile Industry Co.,Ltd.

1980-Started to develop and sale of conductive fibers, nets and tapes

2002-Registered AGposs in Japan as a trademark for general brand of silver-metalized fiber

2008-AGposs was adopted as a component for astronauts’ underwear at the ISS.

2015-Exhibited products at the first Wearable Expo taken place in Japan.

2016-Launched in-house-developed IoT smart-wear and solutions named hamon

2017-Exhibited hamon at the world biggest consumer electronics show CES2017.

2018-Received SENKEN Newspaper’s Synthetic Fiber Award for New Frontier Award Received Forbes JAPAN’s Small Giants for Grand Prix and Cutting-Edge Award

2019-Display hamon at G20 Osaka Summit

** AGposs and hamon are registered trademarks in Japan, owned by Mitsufuji Corporation.

【Corporate Site】

https://www.mitsufuji.co.jp/en/

【Contact】

Mitsufuji Corporation PR contact: pr@mitsufuji.co.jp



