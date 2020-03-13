Tracy Miller of TM Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedian Jerry Seinfeld once said that most people would rather be the person in the coffin than the person giving the eulogy. Indeed, a fear of public speaking up to 75 percent of the population.

Everyone's craving human connection in our fast-paced world. If you can connect with other people in an authentic way, you can capture their attention.

Tracy Miller is the founder of TM Consulting, where she works with executives on developing their presentational skills and interview skills.

“My goal with my clients is to help them tell their story in a way that they feel as authentic to them and memorable,” says Tracy.

A prosecutor for 24 years, Tracy’s first case as a law clerk was O.J. Simpson’s murder trial. She says the experience taught her about persuasive communication: how to communicate in a manner that gets effective results.

“There's something that happens to me when walking into a room full of strangers,” says Tracy. “I love the moment when I know I got them; they're listening. It's so fun to connect in that way. I love walking into an audience and connecting with them in a way that's going to inspire them to do something different in their life because they heard me speak.”

Tracy says that too often people communicate from their own perspective instead of the perspective of who they're talking to.

“Most people go into a speech focusing on how nervous they are. They look at the experience in terms of how they're going to be judged. They stress over it. They overthink it, and they don't move from that fear stage to the preparation stage,” says Tracy. “Who is the audience? What do they need to hear? What do they need to hear from you? How do you want to convey it to them? If you can do that, it is truly a magical moment.”

Three things help people feel less nervous: plan, practice, and stop thinking about how you’re going to be judged and start thinking about enjoying the experience.

“Until we connect with ourselves, it's impossible to communicate or connect with others,” says Tracy. “I teach my clients to get into the joy of the process and out of what they think other people are thinking of them.”

“People want to be entertained. They want to like you. They want to be inspired. Walk in and you tell them something that they absolutely did not expect. Once you've got their attention, they'll listen to your message.”

Interviews come with their own unique pressures: Again, Tracy say’s it’s all about preparation.

“Start with a story. Every interview is about the question: “Why you? Everybody has a story of something they've overcome,” says Tracy. “When you're having fun as an interviewee, everyone else likes you, they connect with you.”

Close Up Radio will feature Tracy Miller in an interview with Jim Masters on March 17th at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.tracymotivates.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.