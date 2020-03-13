There were 476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,616 in the last 365 days.

OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”), a provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.

Highlights

  Net income for the fourth quarter was $11.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $5.2 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2018.
     
  Net income for the full year 2019 was $8.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared with $13.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share for the full year 2018.
     
  Shipping revenues for the fourth quarter 2019 were $98.4 million, up 10.3% compared with the fourth quarter 2018. Shipping revenues for the full year 2019 were $355.5 million, down 2.9% compared with the full year 2018.
     
  Time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues(A), a non-GAAP measure, for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 were $93.8 million and $335.1 million, up 17.3% and 2.6%, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2018.
     
  Fourth quarter and full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(B), a non-GAAP measure, were $33.7 million and $91.6 million, up 45.8% and 5.4%, respectively, from $23.1 million and $87.0 million in the same periods in 2018.
     
  Total cash(C) was $41.7 million as of December 31, 2019.
     
  On December 11, 2019, we extended the terms on four of our bareboat charters ending December 2020 for additional three-year periods to December 2023.
     
  On March 12, 2020, subsidiaries of the Company completed the purchase of three U.S.-flagged crude oil carrier vessels, the Alaskan Explorer, Alaskan Legend, and Alaskan Navigator from BP Oil Shipping Company USA and BP AMI Leasing Inc. (BP) and have entered into a bareboat charter with BP for a fourth vessel, the Alaskan Frontier. In connection with these transactions, OSG also completed the acquisition of Alaska Tanker Company LLC (ATC), the operator of the vessels, making ATC a wholly owned subsidiary of OSG.

Mr. Sam Norton, President and CEO, stated, “We are extremely pleased with the results for the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue, EBITDA and earnings all came in at levels that portend continued progress in fulfilling the promise of our business strategy. For some time, we have been expressing confidence that the mix of our revenue streams has positioned OSG to generate stable revenues from our niche businesses while capturing the upside of the ongoing market recovery. The emerging strength of our conventional tanker earnings contribution is now evident. Combined with the expectation of continued stability from our other revenue streams, we have reason to believe that the long-anticipated return to sustained profitability is now at hand.”

Mr. Norton added, “Looking forward, the acquisition of Alaska Tanker Company and the three large crude oil tankers operated by that company will have a profoundly positive impact on our 2020 results. With the transaction having been completed yesterday, we now expect an incremental EBITDA contribution of $15mm over the balance of this year, and more than $20mm for the first full year of operations in 2021. These transactions allow us to build on our strong Jones Act franchise and present an exciting opportunity for OSG - one that we are looking forward to delivering on.”

A, B, C Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables attached to this press release starting on Page 8.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Shipping revenues were $98.4 million for the quarter, up 10.3% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018. TCE revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $93.8 million, an increase of $13.9 million, or 17.3%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in average daily rates earned and decreased spot market exposure.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $18.7 million compared to operating income of $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $11.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $5.2 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $33.7 million for the quarter, an increase of $10.6 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2018, driven primarily by the increase in TCE revenues.

Full Year 2019 Results

Shipping revenues were $355.5 million for the full year 2019, down 2.9% compared with the full year 2018. TCE revenues for the full year 2019 were $335.1 million, an increase of $8.4 million, or 2.6%, compared with the full year 2017. The decrease in shipping revenues primarily resulted from three fewer vessels in operation during most of 2019 compared to 2018. The increase in TCE revenues primarily resulted from an increase in average daily rates earned and decreased spot market exposure.

Operating income for the full year 2019 was $33.4 million compared to operating income of $27.4 million for the full year 2018.

Net income for the full year 2019 was $8.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared with net income of $13.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the full year 2018. The decrease was due to the recognition of $21.7 million of previously deferred tax benefits upon completion of an Internal Revenue Service examination in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $91.6 million for the full year 2019, an increase of $4.7 million compared with the full year 2018, driven primarily by the increase in TCE revenues.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on Friday, March 13, 2020.

To access the call, participants should dial (844) 850-0546 for domestic callers and (412) 317-5203 for international callers. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.osg.com/

An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 13, 2020 through 10:59 p.m. ET on Friday, March 20, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 for domestic callers and (412) 317-0088 for international callers, and entering Access Code 10139416.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is a publicly traded company providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator of tankers and ATBs in the Jones Act industry. OSG’s 22 vessel U.S. Flag fleet consists of the three crude oil tankers just acquired doing business in Alaska, two conventional ATBs, two lightering ATBs, three shuttle tankers, ten MR tankers, and two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program. OSG also currently owns and operates two Marshall Islands flagged MR tankers which trade internationally. In addition to the currently operating fleet, OSG has on order two Jones Act compliant barges which are scheduled for delivery in 2020.

OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL. More information is available at www.osg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain forward-looking statements in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. These matters or statements may relate to our prospects, supply and demand for vessels in the markets in which we operate and the impact on market rates and vessel earnings, the expected delivery schedule of our two new barges under construction and their expected participation in the Jones Act trade, the continued stability of our niche businesses, and the impact of our time charter contracts on our future financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on our current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors outlined in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in similar sections of other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. We do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or our representatives after the date of this press release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports previously or hereafter filed by us with the SEC.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:
Susan Allan, Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.
(813) 209-0620
sallan@osg.com

Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended December 31,     Years Ended
December 31, 		 
    2019     2018     2019     2018  
    (unaudited)     (unaudited)              
Shipping Revenues:                                
Time and bareboat charter revenues   $ 75,064     $ 53,523     $ 263,683     $ 213,923  
Voyage charter revenues     23,361       35,707       91,864       152,240  
Total shipping revenues     98,425       89,230       355,547       366,163  
Operating Expenses:                                
Voyage expenses     4,652       9,321       20,414       39,456  
Vessel expenses     35,657       33,931       134,618       134,956  
Charter hire expenses     22,630       22,956       90,359       91,350  
Depreciation and amortization     13,662       12,885       52,499       50,512  
General and administrative     6,482       7,114       23,399       26,880  
Bad debt expense                 4,300        
Loss/(gain) on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net     19       (877 )     106       (877 )
Total operating expenses     83,102       85,330       325,695       342,277  
Income from vessel operations     15,323       3,900       29,852       23,886  
Equity in income of affiliated companies     3,328       3,548       3,552       3,538  
Operating income     18,651       7,448       33,404       27,424  
Other income/(expense), net     448       (1,029 )     1,440       (759 )
Income before interest expense and income taxes     19,099       6,419       34,844       26,665  
Interest expense     (6,509 )     (7,488 )     (25,633 )     (30,890 )
Income/(loss) before income taxes     12,590       (1,069 )     9,211       (4,225 )
Income tax (expense)/benefit     (1,611 )     (4,107 )     (536 )     17,714  
Net income/(loss)   $ 10,979     $ (5,176 )   $ 8,675     $ 13,489  
                                 
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:                                
Basic - Class A     89,375,508       88,563,614       89,251,818       88,394,580  
Diluted - Class A     89,954,079       88,563,614       89,658,938       89,045,734  
                                 
Per Share Amounts from Continuing Operations:                                
Basic and diluted net income/(loss) – Class A   $ 0.12     $ (0.05 )   $ 0.10     $ 0.15  

Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands)

    December 31, 2019     December 31, 2018  
ASSETS                
Current Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 41,503     $ 80,417  
Restricted cash     60       59  
Voyage receivables, including unbilled of $5,611 and $10,160, net of reserve for doubtful accounts     9,247       16,096  
Income tax recoverable     1,192       439  
Other receivables     3,037       3,027  
Prepaid expenses     1,292       9,886  
Inventories and other current assets     1,178       2,456  
Total Current Assets     57,509       112,380  
Vessels and other property, less accumulated depreciation and amortization     737,212       597,659  
Deferred drydock expenditures, net     23,734       26,099  
Total Vessels, Deferred Drydock and Other Property     760,946       623,758  
Restricted cash     114       165  
Investments in and advances to affiliated companies     3,599       3,585  
Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization     31,817       36,417  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     286,469        
Other assets     35,013       51,425  
Total Assets   $ 1,175,467     $ 827,730  
                 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                
Current Liabilities:                
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities   $ 35,876     $ 34,678  
Current installments of long-term debt     31,512       23,240  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     90,145        
Current portion of finance lease liabilities     4,011        
Total Current Liabilities     161,544       57,918  
Reserve for uncertain tax positions     864       220  
Long-term debt     336,535       322,295  
Deferred income taxes, net     72,833       73,365  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     219,501        
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities     23,548        
Other liabilities     19,097       44,464  
Total Liabilities     833,922       498,262  
                 
Commitments and contingencies                
                 
Equity:                
Common stock - Class A ($0.01 par value; 166,666,666 shares authorized; 85,713,610 and 84,834,790 shares issued and outstanding)     857       848  
Paid-in additional capital     590,436       587,826  
Accumulated deficit     (243,339 )     (252,014 )
      347,954       336,660  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (6,409 )     (7,192 )
Total Equity     341,545       329,468  
Total Liabilities and Equity   $ 1,175,467     $ 827,730  

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
($ in thousands)

    Years Ended December 31,  
    2019     2018  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:                
Net income   $ 8,675     $ 13,489  
Items included in net income not affecting cash flows:                
Depreciation and amortization     52,499       50,512  
Bad debt expense     4,300        
Amortization of debt discount and other deferred financing costs     1,965       4,069  
Compensation relating to restricted stock, stock unit and stock option grants     1,662       3,785  
Deferred income tax benefit     (991 )     (18,794 )
Interest on finance lease liabilities     1,462        
Non-cash operating lease expense     90,922        
Undistributed earnings of affiliated companies     (14 )     200  
Other – net           1,961  
Items included in net income related to investing and financing activities:                
Loss on repurchases and extinguishment of debt     72       3,399  
Loss/(gain) on disposal of vessels and other property, net     106       (877 )
Payments for drydocking     (12,278 )     (12,902 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Operating lease liabilities     (83,608 )      
Decrease in receivables     2,549       6,531  
Decrease in income tax recoverable     (601 )     (4,797 )
Increase in deferred revenue     4,848       1,514  
Net change in other operating assets and liabilities     1,881       (2,835 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     73,449       45,255  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:                
Expenditures for vessels and vessel improvements     (118,055 )     (21,807 )
Expenditures for other property     (4,459 )     (386 )
Proceeds from disposal of vessels and other property     3,404       2,367  
Deposit for vessel purchases     (10,800 )      
Net cash used in investing activities     (129,910 )     (19,826 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:                
Extinguishment and repurchases of debt     (3,271 )     (427,123 )
Issuance of debt, net of issuance and deferred financing costs     47,824       344,801  
Payments on debt     (23,866 )     (28,166 )
Tax withholding on share-based awards     (294 )     (569 )
Payments on principal portion of finance lease liabilities     (2,896 )      
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities     17,497       (111,057 )
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (38,964 )     (85,628 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year     80,641       166,269  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year   $ 41,677     $ 80,641  

Spot and Fixed TCE Rates Achieved and Revenue Days

The following tables provide a breakdown of TCE rates achieved for spot and fixed charters and the related revenue days for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and the comparable periods of 2018. Revenue days in the quarter ended December 31, 2019 totaled 1,887 compared with 1,927 in the prior year quarter. Revenue days in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 totaled 7,215 compared with 7,678 in the prior year. A summary fleet list by vessel class can be found later in this press release.

For the three months ended December 31,   2019     2018  
    Spot
Earnings		     Fixed
Earnings		     Spot
Earnings		     Fixed
Earnings		  
Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers:                                
Average rate   $ 45,640     $ 59,832     $ 32,420     $ 58,833  
Revenue days     92       1,102       248       826  
Non-Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers:                                
Average rate   $ 39,904     $ 16,114     $ 18,427     $ 11,220  
Revenue days     179       175       181       3  
ATBs:                                
Average rate   $ 20,666     $ 24,150     $ 10,984     $ 21,548  
Revenue days     66       89       226       259  
Lightering:                                
Average rate   $ 55,056     $     $ 64,347     $  
Revenue days     184             184        


For the years ended December 31,   2019     2018  
      Spot
Earnings 		      Fixed
Earnings 		      Spot
Earnings 		      Fixed
Earnings 		 
Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers:                                
Average rate   $ 25,036     $ 57,910     $ 31,254     $ 60,252  
Revenue days     523       4,052       1,142       3,141  
Non-Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers:                                
Average rate   $ 30,671     $ 13,912     $ 25,925     $ 12,097  
Revenue days     482       417       707       3  
ATBs:                                
Average rate   $ 19,117     $ 21,861     $ 15,333     $ 22,207  
Revenue days     255       773       990       998  
Lightering:                                
Average rate   $ 63,162     $     $ 66,041     $  
Revenue days     713             697        

Fleet Information

As of December 31, 2019, OSG’s operating fleet consisted of 21 vessels, 10 of which were owned, with the remaining vessels chartered-in. Vessels chartered-in are on Bareboat Charters.

    Vessels Owned     Vessels Chartered-In     Total at December 31, 2019  
Vessel Type   Number     Number     Total Vessels     Total dwt (2)  
Handysize Product Carriers (1)     6       11       17       810,825  
Refined Product ATBs     2             2       59,490  
Lightering ATBs     2             2       91,112  
Total Operating Fleet     10       11       21       961,427  


  (1 ) Includes two owned shuttle tankers, 11 chartered-in tankers, two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program, all of which are U.S. flagged, as well as two owned Marshall Island flagged non-Jones Act MR tankers trading in international markets.
     
  (2 ) Total dwt is defined as aggregate deadweight tons for all vessels of that type.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the following non-GAAP measures provide certain investors with additional information that will better enable them to evaluate the Company’s performance. Accordingly, these non-GAAP measures are intended to provide supplemental information, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared with GAAP.

(A) Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) Revenues

Consistent with general practice in the shipping industry, the Company uses TCE revenues, which represents shipping revenues less voyage expenses, as a measure to compare revenue generated from a voyage charter to revenue generated from a time charter. TCE revenues, a non-GAAP measure, provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with shipping revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists Company management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. Reconciliation of TCE revenues of the segments to shipping revenues as reported in the consolidated statements of operations follows:

    Three Months Ended December 31,     Years Ended
December 31, 		 
($ in thousands)   2019     2018     2019     2018  
TCE revenues   $ 93,773     $ 79,909     $ 335,133     $ 326,707  
Add: Voyage Expenses     4,652       9,321       20,414       39,456  
Shipping revenues   $ 98,425     $ 89,230     $ 355,547     $ 366,163  

Vessel Operating Contribution

Vessel operating contribution, a non-GAAP measure, is TCE revenues minus vessel expenses and charter hire expenses.

Our “niche market activities”, which include Delaware Bay lightering, MSP vessels and shuttle tankers, continue to provide a stable operating platform underlying our total US Flag operations. These vessels’ operations are insulated from the forces affecting the broader Jones Act market.

The following table sets forth the contribution of our vessels:

    Years Ended December 31,  
($ in thousands)   2019     2018  
Niche Market Activities   $ 88,438     $ 92,163  
Jones Act Handysize Tankers     12,902       (4,238 )
ATBs     8,816       12,476  
Vessel Operating Contribution     110,156       100,401  
Depreciation and amortization     52,499       50,512  
General and administrative     23,399       26,880  
Bad debt expense     4,300        
Loss/(gain) on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net     106       (877 )
Income from vessel operations   $ 29,852     $ 23,886  

(B) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA adjusted to exclude amortization classified in charter hire expenses, interest expense classified in charter hire expenses, loss/(gain) on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net, non-cash stock based compensation expense and loss on repurchases and extinguishment of debt and the impact of other items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent, and should not be a substitute for, net income/(loss) or cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and (iii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as a measure of operating results and performance, neither of them is necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. The following table reconciles net income/(loss) as reflected in the consolidated statements of operations, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

    Three Months Ended December 31,     Years Ended
December 31, 		 
($ in thousands)   2019     2018     2019     2018  
Net income/(loss)   $ 10,979     $ (5,176 )   $ 8,675     $ 13,489  
Income tax expense/(benefit)     1,611       4,107       536       (17,714 )
Interest expense     6,509       7,488       25,633       30,890  
Depreciation and amortization     13,662       12,885       52,499       50,512  
EBITDA     32,761       19,304       87,343       77,177  
Amortization classified in charter hire expenses     96       387       873       1,781  
Interest expense classified in charter hire expenses     390       420       1,592       1,711  
Loss/(gain) on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net     19       (877 )     106       (877 )
Non-cash stock based compensation expense     450       1,473       1,662       3,785  
Loss on repurchases and extinguishment of debt           2,417       72       3,399  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 33,716     $ 23,124     $ 91,648     $ 86,976  

(C) Total Cash

($ in thousands)   December 31,
2019 		    December 31,
2018 		 
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 41,503     $ 80,417  
Restricted cash - current     60       59  
Restricted cash – non-current     114       165  
Total Cash   $ 41,677     $ 80,641  

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.