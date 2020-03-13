VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (“Veritex”), the parent holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced that it will extend its offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) up to $75 million of its outstanding 4.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2029 (the “Original Notes”) for up to $75 million of its 4.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2029, which have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Exchange Notes”). All other terms of the Exchange Offer, as described in the prospectus dated February 4, 2020, remain unchanged.



The Exchange Offer will now expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on March 18, 2020, unless further extended by Veritex. The Exchange Offer was scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on March 12, 2020. Veritex has been advised by its exchange agent that, as of 5:00 p.m. New York City time on March 12, 2020, $72 million in aggregate principal amount of Original Notes, representing 96% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Original Notes, had been tendered and not validly withdrawn. The Exchange Offer is being extended in order to provide holders of the Original Notes who have not yet tendered their notes for exchange additional time to do so.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any security, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. A registration statement on Form S-4 relating to the Exchange Offer was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 3, 2020. The Exchange Offer is being made only pursuant to the Exchange Offer documents that were distributed to holders of the Original Notes, including the prospectus dated February 4, 2020 and the related letter of transmittal. The indebtedness evidenced by the Original Notes and Exchange Notes is not a deposit and is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency or fund.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding Veritex’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “target,” “estimate,” “continue,” “positions,” “prospects” or “potential,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors could affect future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the control of Veritex. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Veritex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein.

Media Contact: LaVonda Renfro 972-349-6200 lrenfro@veritexbank.com Investor Relations: Susan Caudle 972-349-6132 scaudle@veritexbank.com



