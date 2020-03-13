VitalHub Announces Patient Flow Solution to Address Needs of COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) announced today the development of a patient flow and data visibility solution to assist in response to the evolving COVID-19 crisis.



The Company is responding to requests from a number of its clients to release a patient flow and data visibility solution to provide essential information to care facilities to accommodate the anticipated significant influx of patients into the health system as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As screening centers are set to open to give relief to overcrowded emergency departments, healthcare providers are seeking solutions that can enable real-time and accurate information allowing them to track which patients are positive for COVID-19, optimize capacity, and manage demand.

The most recent statistics from the Ontario Ministry of Health show the average patient admitted to hospital prior to the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic, in January 2020, spent 18.3 hours in the emergency room until a bed became available on a ward. In anticipation of preparing for a potential surge in demand related to COVID-19, VitalHub customers are using its patient flow solutions to support their pandemic planning and ensure that they're prepared for the anticipated surge in demand.

VitalHub’s solutions are designed specifically for complex hospital and regional environments, offering technology that connects leaders and teams to the pulse of operations, from patient-tracking to emergency department wait times to bed utilization and patient flow bottlenecks.

“This pandemic is an evolving crisis that is worrisome to all, and our healthcare providers and the regulators are acting prudently in assessing and implementing solutions that can assist in managing the potential of a significant surge in patients – we will do everything we can to support them,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “As a hosted-based solution, VitalHub has the ability to develop and deploy our products and tools very quickly, with the infrastructure in place to quickly deploy solutions that provide important information to track COVID-19 patients, in conjunction with the operational requirements needed to support the evolving needs of the pandemic.”

VitalHub’s patient flow solutions are currently used in over 40 large hospitals and regions, across 6 countries, and can be used as standalone products, or integrated into existing systems.

ABOUT VITALHUB:

VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child through Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health, Social Service and Acute Care sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, Patient Flow, Web-Based Assessment and Electronic Health Record solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI".

