Warehouse Automation Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2026
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Warehouse Automation -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warehouse Automation Industry
Description
The Warehouse Automation market has witnessed growth for the duration period from 2020 to 2025. With the CAGR rising, the global market is estimated to reach the expected rate in 2025. The report also assesses the market depending on a close study of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that have the potential to set the trend of the global Warehouse Automation market. At the same time, close inspection of the key players based on their market revenues has also been done.
This report focuses on the global Warehouse Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Warehouse Automation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Daifuku
Dematic
SSI Schaefer
Vanderlande
Honeywell Intelligrated
Muratec
Grenzebach
Fives Group
Raymond
Conveyco
Addverb Technologies
SAVOYE
Shanxi Oriental Material Handing (OMH)
Witron
Beumer Group
Swisslog
TGW Logistics
Interlake Mecalux
Knapp
OPEX
Inther
CASI (Cornerstone Automation Systems)
C&D Skilled Robotics Inc.
Material Handling System Inc. (MHS)
Bastian Solutions
SIASUN
Lodige Industries
Kardex Group
Takeoff Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Goods-To-Person Technologies (GTP)
Pick-To-Light Systems
Sortation Systems
Collaborative Mobile Robots
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Energy
Transport/Logistics
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Other
Regional description
The forecast of the Warehouse Automation market has been analyzed not just on a global basis but on a regional basis too. Taking a closer look at the regions where the market is concentrated, the manufacturing state analysis, raw material analysis cost structure analysis, and process analysis, make up for the comprehensive analysis of the global Warehouse Automation market. The report focuses on the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, South, and Central America and Southeast Asia.
Method of research
The various parameters that are used for the analysis of the Warehouse Automation market show the usage of Porter’s Five Force Model Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors). Furthermore, the use of SWOT analysis has also been done that will be able to give explicit details about the Warehouse Automation market. The in-depth analysis of the market helps to identify and accelerate the essential strengths, risks, opportunities, and weaknesses.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Warehouse Automation Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Warehouse Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Goods-To-Person Technologies (GTP)
1.4.3 Pick-To-Light Systems
1.4.4 Sortation Systems
1.4.5 Collaborative Mobile Robots
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Warehouse Automation Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Energy
1.5.3 Transport/Logistics
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Warehouse Automation Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Warehouse Automation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Warehouse Automation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Warehouse Automation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Warehouse Automation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Warehouse Automation Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Warehouse Automation Players (Opinion Leaders)
.....
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Daifuku
13.1.1 Daifuku Company Details
13.1.2 Daifuku Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Daifuku Warehouse Automation Introduction
13.1.4 Daifuku Revenue in Warehouse Automation Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Daifuku Recent Development
13.2 Dematic
13.2.1 Dematic Company Details
13.2.2 Dematic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Dematic Warehouse Automation Introduction
13.2.4 Dematic Revenue in Warehouse Automation Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Dematic Recent Development
13.3 SSI Schaefer
13.3.1 SSI Schaefer Company Details
13.3.2 SSI Schaefer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 SSI Schaefer Warehouse Automation Introduction
13.3.4 SSI Schaefer Revenue in Warehouse Automation Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 SSI Schaefer Recent Development
13.4 Vanderlande
13.4.1 Vanderlande Company Details
13.4.2 Vanderlande Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Vanderlande Warehouse Automation Introduction
13.4.4 Vanderlande Revenue in Warehouse Automation Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Vanderlande Recent Development
13.5 Honeywell Intelligrated
13.6 Muratec
13.7 Grenzebach
13.10 Conveyco
13.11 Addverb Technologies
13.12 SAVOYE
13.14 Witron
13.15 Beumer Group
13.16 Swisslog
13.17 TGW Logistics
13.18 Interlake Mecalux
13.19 Knapp
13.20 OPEX
13.21 Inther
13.22 CASI (Cornerstone Automation Systems)
13.23 C&D Skilled Robotics Inc.
13.24 Material Handling System Inc. (MHS)
13.25 Bastian Solutions
13.26 SIASUN
13.27 Lodige Industries
13.28 Kardex Group
13.29 Takeoff Technologies
Continued...
