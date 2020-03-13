Warehouse Automation Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Warehouse Automation -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Description

The Warehouse Automation market has witnessed growth for the duration period from 2020 to 2025. With the CAGR rising, the global market is estimated to reach the expected rate in 2025. The report also assesses the market depending on a close study of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that have the potential to set the trend of the global Warehouse Automation market. At the same time, close inspection of the key players based on their market revenues has also been done.

This report focuses on the global Warehouse Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Warehouse Automation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Daifuku

Dematic

SSI Schaefer

Vanderlande

Honeywell Intelligrated

Muratec

Grenzebach

Fives Group

Raymond

Conveyco

Addverb Technologies

SAVOYE

Shanxi Oriental Material Handing (OMH)

Witron

Beumer Group

Swisslog

TGW Logistics

Interlake Mecalux

Knapp

OPEX

Inther

CASI (Cornerstone Automation Systems)

C&D Skilled Robotics Inc.

Material Handling System Inc. (MHS)

Bastian Solutions

SIASUN

Lodige Industries

Kardex Group

Takeoff Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Goods-To-Person Technologies (GTP)

Pick-To-Light Systems

Sortation Systems

Collaborative Mobile Robots

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy

Transport/Logistics

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Other

Regional description

The forecast of the Warehouse Automation market has been analyzed not just on a global basis but on a regional basis too. Taking a closer look at the regions where the market is concentrated, the manufacturing state analysis, raw material analysis cost structure analysis, and process analysis, make up for the comprehensive analysis of the global Warehouse Automation market. The report focuses on the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, South, and Central America and Southeast Asia.

Method of research

The various parameters that are used for the analysis of the Warehouse Automation market show the usage of Porter’s Five Force Model Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors). Furthermore, the use of SWOT analysis has also been done that will be able to give explicit details about the Warehouse Automation market. The in-depth analysis of the market helps to identify and accelerate the essential strengths, risks, opportunities, and weaknesses.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Warehouse Automation Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Warehouse Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Goods-To-Person Technologies (GTP)

1.4.3 Pick-To-Light Systems

1.4.4 Sortation Systems

1.4.5 Collaborative Mobile Robots

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Warehouse Automation Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Energy

1.5.3 Transport/Logistics

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Warehouse Automation Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Warehouse Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Warehouse Automation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Warehouse Automation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Warehouse Automation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Warehouse Automation Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Warehouse Automation Players (Opinion Leaders)

.....

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Daifuku

13.1.1 Daifuku Company Details

13.1.2 Daifuku Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Daifuku Warehouse Automation Introduction

13.1.4 Daifuku Revenue in Warehouse Automation Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Daifuku Recent Development

13.2 Dematic

13.2.1 Dematic Company Details

13.2.2 Dematic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Dematic Warehouse Automation Introduction

13.2.4 Dematic Revenue in Warehouse Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Dematic Recent Development

13.3 SSI Schaefer

13.3.1 SSI Schaefer Company Details

13.3.2 SSI Schaefer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 SSI Schaefer Warehouse Automation Introduction

13.3.4 SSI Schaefer Revenue in Warehouse Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 SSI Schaefer Recent Development

13.4 Vanderlande

13.4.1 Vanderlande Company Details

13.4.2 Vanderlande Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Vanderlande Warehouse Automation Introduction

13.4.4 Vanderlande Revenue in Warehouse Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Vanderlande Recent Development

13.5 Honeywell Intelligrated

13.6 Muratec

13.7 Grenzebach

13.10 Conveyco

13.11 Addverb Technologies

13.12 SAVOYE

13.14 Witron

13.15 Beumer Group

13.16 Swisslog

13.17 TGW Logistics

13.18 Interlake Mecalux

13.19 Knapp

13.20 OPEX

13.21 Inther

13.22 CASI (Cornerstone Automation Systems)

13.23 C&D Skilled Robotics Inc.

13.24 Material Handling System Inc. (MHS)

13.25 Bastian Solutions

13.26 SIASUN

13.27 Lodige Industries

13.28 Kardex Group

13.29 Takeoff Technologies

