Modular Construction Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2020

Description

The Modular Construction market has witnessed growth for the duration period from 2020 to 2025. With the CAGR rising, the global market is estimated to reach the expected rate in 2025. The report also assesses the market depending on a close study of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that have the potential to set the trend of the global Modular Construction market. At the same time, close inspection of the key players based on their market revenues has also been done. Apart from this, the information about the Modular Construction market is also provided based on the real-time scenario. This extensive approach helps the readers to understand the market trend of the product/service.

This report focuses on the global Modular Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Modular Construction development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

ACS Group

Skanska AB

Komatsu

LARSEN & TOUBRO

Balfour Beatty

Kiewit Corporation

Taisei Corporation

Red Sea Housing

System House

Bouygues Construction

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Walls

Roof & Floors

Columns & Beams

Other Product Types



Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Regional description

The forecast of the Modular Construction market has been analyzed not just on a global basis but on a regional basis too. Taking a closer look at the regions where the market is concentrated, the manufacturing state analysis, raw material analysis cost structure analysis, and process analysis, make up for the comprehensive analysis of the global Modular Construction market. The report focuses on the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, South, and Central America and Southeast Asia.

Method of research

The various parameters that are used for the analysis of the Modular Construction market show the usage of Porter’s Five Force Model Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors). Furthermore, the use of SWOT analysis has also been done that will be able to give explicit details about the Modular Construction market. The in-depth analysis of the market helps to identify and accelerate the essential strengths, risks, opportunities, and weaknesses.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Modular Construction Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Modular Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Walls

1.4.3 Roof & Floors

1.4.4 Columns & Beams

1.4.5 Other Product Types

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Modular Construction Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Modular Construction Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Modular Construction Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Modular Construction Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Modular Construction Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Modular Construction Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Modular Construction Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Modular Construction Players (Opinion Leaders)

....

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 ACS Group

13.1.1 ACS Group Company Details

13.1.2 ACS Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 ACS Group Modular Construction Introduction

13.1.4 ACS Group Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 ACS Group Recent Development

13.2 Skanska AB

13.2.1 Skanska AB Company Details

13.2.2 Skanska AB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Skanska AB Modular Construction Introduction

13.2.4 Skanska AB Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Skanska AB Recent Development

13.3 Komatsu

13.3.1 Komatsu Company Details

13.3.2 Komatsu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Komatsu Modular Construction Introduction

13.3.4 Komatsu Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Komatsu Recent Development

13.4 LARSEN & TOUBRO

13.4.1 LARSEN & TOUBRO Company Details

13.4.2 LARSEN & TOUBRO Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 LARSEN & TOUBRO Modular Construction Introduction

13.4.4 LARSEN & TOUBRO Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 LARSEN & TOUBRO Recent Development

13.5 Balfour Beatty

13.5.1 Balfour Beatty Company Details

13.5.2 Balfour Beatty Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Balfour Beatty Modular Construction Introduction

13.5.4 Balfour Beatty Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Balfour Beatty Recent Development

13.6 Kiewit Corporation

13.7 Taisei Corporation

13.8 Red Sea Housing

13.9 System House

13.10 Bouygues Construction

Continued...

