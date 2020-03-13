Self-Service BI Global Market Segmentation, Major Players, Applications and Analysis 2020-2024

“Self-Service BI - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2024”

March 13, 2020

Summary: -

Overview

The Self-Service BI market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.5%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.6 Billion by the year 2024, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$318 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$386.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$617.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

The report firstly introduced the Self-Service BI basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Qlik Technologies

SAP SE

SAS Institute

TIBCO Software

Zoho Corporation

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

General Type

……

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Self-Service BI for each application, including-

BFSI

Sales & Marketing

……

