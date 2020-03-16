Swift Blade 2020 to be discussed the Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe Conference

Helis CEE 2020

SMi Reports: Top speakers to present on training and interoperability at Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe, in Budapest.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent news, the European Defence agency will be running Swift Blade 2020, “the largest rotary wing exercise in Europe, with participation of helicopter teams and observes from Austria, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands and Slovenia. The goal of this exercise is to enhance interoperability at the tactical level between helicopter units by using them in a combined joint, realistic and challenging environment.” *(Source: Afterburner)With that in mind, SMi Group’s Helicopter Technology CEE conference will reconvene on the 20th and 21st May in Budapest, Hungary for its 6th year running.Being the only rotary conference with a regional focus on Central and Eastern Europe, delegates will be given the opportunity to hear detailed updates from many of the countries taking part in Swift Blade 2020, on all areas of helicopter developments. Areas to be covered include training, helicopter programme advancements, procurement plans, and international rotary collaboration. Moreover, attendees will have the opportunity to network and hear from thought leaders from industry as they showcase their latest technologies in our designated exhibition area.The final early bird discount of £100 will expire on 31st March. Register at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/einPR4 The two-day event will feature high-level regional experts, coming together to discuss developments in helicopter technology, as well as seeking strategic insights into cooperation and interoperability.This year’s conference will involve high-level industry experts to meet and discuss International Rotary Updates and Key Operational Capabilities. Key speakers covering training and interoperability include:Colonel Peter Arts, Chief Helicopter Branch, Royal Netherlands Air Force on ‘Transformation of The Netherlands Helicopter Force’• Operating in an increasingly complex and challenging environment• Utilising a 5th Generation Air Force to successfully fight and win within this new reality• Transforming into an information-driven, agile, operational and tactical Air ForceLieutenant Colonel Zsolt Simon, Chief of Flight Training Department, Hungarian Air Force on ‘Mission Specific Training Standards to Ensure Pilots Can Meet Operational Requirements Now and In the Future’• Platform specific training programmes for pilots to gain the necessary flight hours for success in combat• Ensuring consistent training and cooperation with allies for a unified approach across the Central and Eastern European region• Working with international partners to further enhance interoperabilityCaptain Jonas Hoglander, EDA Rotary Wing Chief Instructor Team, Swedish Air Force / European Defence Agency on ‘Providing an Update on Modernised Approaches to Interoperability and Training’• Interoperability IRL LL• Changing culture• Similarity vs. DifferenceMr Jose Pablo Romera Martin, EDA Project Officer Rotary Wing, European Defence Agency on ‘European Multinational Helicopter Training’• Present and future of EDA helicopter training• Update of Blade exercises: Swift Blade 2020• Multinational Helicopter Training CentreDelegates will have the chance to have 5+ hours of networking with key profiles in the helicopter community for 2020’s event. Key topics will feature: modernisation of rotary fleets, weapons development, MRO, SAR capabilities, multirole upgrades, combat focused platforms and more.The full agenda and speaker line-up is available to view on the brochure at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/einPR4 Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 202020th – 21st May 2020Budapest, HungaryProudly Sponsored by: Gold Sponsor: Leonardo | Sponsor: BellFor sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748For delegate queries please contact Jamie Wilkinson at JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6112For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.* Swift Blade 2020 – Multinational Helicopter Exercise (AFTERBURNER: January, 2020) http://afterburner.com.pl/swift-blade-2020-multinational-european-helicopter-exercise/ --END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



