Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, March 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report has been prepared based on extensive research and analysis of the latest dominating trends in the market. The global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) market has been studied and focus has been on the volume and value of the product/service as well as the manufacturing methods employed. It contains a brief overview of the competitive scene of the key players along with the market introduction and research objectives for the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report also presents the market size by observing the historical data and the prospects of the product/service. The economic indicators and the market research methodology have also been provided further in the global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) market report.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

ADCCO

Agero, Inc.

DENSO Corporation

EFKON AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Garmin International, Inc.

Iteris, Inc.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Lanner Electronics, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Q-Free ASA

Ricardo PLC

Siemens AG

Sensys Networks Incorporation

Telenav, Inc.

Thales Group

TomTom NV

TransCore, LP

WS Atkins PLC

Xerox Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Traffic Monitoring Systems

Traffic Signal Control Systems

Traffic Enforcement Camera

Integrated Corridor Management (ICM)

Intelligent Driver Information Systems

Others



Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Commercial

Regional description

The regional analysis has been done for the production, apparent consumption, export and import of the product/service in countries of China, Japan, India and regions of Europe, Southeast Asia, North America, the Middle East, and Africa. It helps to assess the market size and future growth potential in the individual regions with the prediction of future market expansion. A global outlook has been presented in the given review period of 2020. The mentioned regions are studied for the patterns and standards shown in recent years. This helps to benefit the readers who are studying the market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Traffic Monitoring Systems

1.4.3 Traffic Signal Control Systems

1.4.4 Traffic Enforcement Camera

1.4.5 Integrated Corridor Management (ICM)

1.4.6 Intelligent Driver Information Systems

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Players (Opinion Leaders)

.......



13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 ADCCO

13.1.1 ADCCO Company Details

13.1.2 ADCCO Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 ADCCO Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

13.1.4 ADCCO Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 ADCCO Recent Development

13.2 Agero, Inc.

13.2.1 Agero, Inc. Company Details

13.2.2 Agero, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Agero, Inc. Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

13.2.4 Agero, Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Agero, Inc. Recent Development

13.3 DENSO Corporation

13.3.1 DENSO Corporation Company Details

13.3.2 DENSO Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 DENSO Corporation Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

13.3.4 DENSO Corporation Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 DENSO Corporation Recent Development

13.4 EFKON AG

13.4.1 EFKON AG Company Details

13.4.2 EFKON AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 EFKON AG Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

13.4.4 EFKON AG Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 EFKON AG Recent Development

13.5 Hitachi Ltd.

13.5.1 Hitachi Ltd. Company Details

13.5.2 Hitachi Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Hitachi Ltd. Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

13.5.4 Hitachi Ltd. Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Hitachi Ltd. Recent Development

13.6 Garmin International, Inc.

13.6.1 Garmin International, Inc. Company Details

13.6.2 Garmin International, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Garmin International, Inc. Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

13.6.4 Garmin International, Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Garmin International, Inc. Recent Development

13.7 Iteris, Inc.

13.7.1 Iteris, Inc. Company Details

13.7.2 Iteris, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Iteris, Inc. Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

13.7.4 Iteris, Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Iteris, Inc. Recent Development

13.8 Kapsch TrafficCom AG

13.8.1 Kapsch TrafficCom AG Company Details

13.8.2 Kapsch TrafficCom AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Kapsch TrafficCom AG Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

13.8.4 Kapsch TrafficCom AG Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Kapsch TrafficCom AG Recent Development

13.9 Lanner Electronics, Inc.

13.9.1 Lanner Electronics, Inc. Company Details

13.9.2 Lanner Electronics, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Lanner Electronics, Inc. Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction

……Continued

