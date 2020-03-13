Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2026
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, March 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report has been prepared based on extensive research and analysis of the latest dominating trends in the market. The global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) market has been studied and focus has been on the volume and value of the product/service as well as the manufacturing methods employed. It contains a brief overview of the competitive scene of the key players along with the market introduction and research objectives for the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report also presents the market size by observing the historical data and the prospects of the product/service. The economic indicators and the market research methodology have also been provided further in the global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) market report.
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
ADCCO
Agero, Inc.
DENSO Corporation
EFKON AG
Hitachi Ltd.
Garmin International, Inc.
Iteris, Inc.
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Lanner Electronics, Inc.
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Q-Free ASA
Ricardo PLC
Siemens AG
Sensys Networks Incorporation
Telenav, Inc.
Thales Group
TomTom NV
TransCore, LP
WS Atkins PLC
Xerox Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Traffic Monitoring Systems
Traffic Signal Control Systems
Traffic Enforcement Camera
Integrated Corridor Management (ICM)
Intelligent Driver Information Systems
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Commercial
Regional description
The regional analysis has been done for the production, apparent consumption, export and import of the product/service in countries of China, Japan, India and regions of Europe, Southeast Asia, North America, the Middle East, and Africa. It helps to assess the market size and future growth potential in the individual regions with the prediction of future market expansion. A global outlook has been presented in the given review period of 2020. The mentioned regions are studied for the patterns and standards shown in recent years. This helps to benefit the readers who are studying the market.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Traffic Monitoring Systems
1.4.3 Traffic Signal Control Systems
1.4.4 Traffic Enforcement Camera
1.4.5 Integrated Corridor Management (ICM)
1.4.6 Intelligent Driver Information Systems
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Players (Opinion Leaders)
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 ADCCO
13.1.1 ADCCO Company Details
13.1.2 ADCCO Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 ADCCO Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction
13.1.4 ADCCO Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 ADCCO Recent Development
13.2 Agero, Inc.
13.2.1 Agero, Inc. Company Details
13.2.2 Agero, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Agero, Inc. Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction
13.2.4 Agero, Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Agero, Inc. Recent Development
13.3 DENSO Corporation
13.3.1 DENSO Corporation Company Details
13.3.2 DENSO Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 DENSO Corporation Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction
13.3.4 DENSO Corporation Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 DENSO Corporation Recent Development
13.4 EFKON AG
13.4.1 EFKON AG Company Details
13.4.2 EFKON AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 EFKON AG Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction
13.4.4 EFKON AG Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 EFKON AG Recent Development
13.5 Hitachi Ltd.
13.5.1 Hitachi Ltd. Company Details
13.5.2 Hitachi Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Hitachi Ltd. Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction
13.5.4 Hitachi Ltd. Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Hitachi Ltd. Recent Development
13.6 Garmin International, Inc.
13.6.1 Garmin International, Inc. Company Details
13.6.2 Garmin International, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Garmin International, Inc. Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction
13.6.4 Garmin International, Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Garmin International, Inc. Recent Development
13.7 Iteris, Inc.
13.7.1 Iteris, Inc. Company Details
13.7.2 Iteris, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Iteris, Inc. Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction
13.7.4 Iteris, Inc. Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Iteris, Inc. Recent Development
13.8 Kapsch TrafficCom AG
13.8.1 Kapsch TrafficCom AG Company Details
13.8.2 Kapsch TrafficCom AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Kapsch TrafficCom AG Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction
13.8.4 Kapsch TrafficCom AG Revenue in Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Kapsch TrafficCom AG Recent Development
13.9 Lanner Electronics, Inc.
13.9.1 Lanner Electronics, Inc. Company Details
13.9.2 Lanner Electronics, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Lanner Electronics, Inc. Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) Introduction
……Continued
