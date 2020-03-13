Waste Kings Junk Removal Now Providing Pool Removal Services in Austin

An industry leader in junk removal in Austin has expanded its services.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, March 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Austin-based Waste Kings Junk Removal announced today that it is now providing pool removal services in the city.

"We are very excited to provide pool removal services in Austin," said Chris Aversa, spokesman for Waste Kings Junk Removal, one of Texas' most trusted providers.

"Waste Kings Junk Removal has become known in Austin, Texas, for its safe and effective waste removal services, and we are now offering the same level of service as a pool removal company," explained Aversa.

Aversa went on to add, "Waste Kings Junk Removal is dedicated to offering the exceptional level of service and competitive pricing for pool removal as all our other services that you already know and love."

“Do you have a pool or sunken feature that needs to be demolished and removed? Waste Kings can be your pool removal company and remove it in its entirety," highlighted Aversa. "We can also help with the clean up afterwards to make sure that you aren't left with a large hole in the ground filled with construction waste."

Waste Kings Junk Removal provides all-days-a-week waste pickup service to Austin residents

"We offer junk removal in Austin that is quick, convenient, and affordable. If you need junk removal in Austin, TX, wait no more. The city only takes bulk trash twice a year! We'll haul away almost any material we can fit in our trucks, without you having to do a thing, every single day of the week!" highlighted Aversa. "We offer full-service junk removal in Austin, TX, for commercial and residential properties."

Aversa explained that the process to take advantage of our pickup service takes less than 60 seconds: just visit our website, provide your name, phone number, a general description of what you need, click the Take My Junk button, and you're all set.

Pricing is based on volume and type of material.

Finding the right waste removal provider for your home or business, according to Aversa, can be the difference between a good or bad experience. Waste Kings Junk Removal is a full-service junk removal company in Austin and a leading provider of waste removal services in Texas.

For more details, please visit https://www.kingsofwaste.com/blog and https://www.kingsofwaste.com/what-we-do.html

###

About Waste Kings Junk Removal

We are a full-service junk removal company. We come in and conveniently haul away items, from any location that you no longer need, like renovation materials, construction debris, old sofas, mattresses, etc.

We do our best to take the stress out of de-cluttering your home. We will even remove waste as it sits in your home.

Contact Details:

Chris Aversa

Phone: 979-291-2809

Waste Kings Junk Removal

700 Lavaca St.

Suite 1400

Austin, TX 78701

(512) 400-2136

Waste Kings Junk Removal

3206 Longmire

Suite A56

College Station, TX 77845

(979) 291-2809

Waste Kings Junk Removal

800 Private Road 917

Suite 120

Georgetown, TX 78626

(512) 400-2136

Source: Waste Kings Junk Removal



