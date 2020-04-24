Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Friends-Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Wyoming Who Also Had Asbestos Exposure to Call for Direct Access to the Layers at KVO-Get Compensated

The Advocate has endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO to ensure a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Wyoming gets compensated-if the person had asbestos exposure decades ago.” — Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

The Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO to make certain a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer anywhere in Wyoming gets compensated-if the person had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago. The typical person the Advocate is trying to identify is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure took place prior to 1980. Financial compensation for a person like this could exceed one hundred thousand dollars-even if the person smoked cigarettes.

Most people like this never get compensated-even though the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

The Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Wyoming organize the how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. They call this free service the 'list' and it is this vital information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim

The Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Cheyenne, Casper, Laramie, Gillette,Jackson Hole. Rock Springs or anywhere in Wyoming.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Wyoming include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of Wyoming’s power plants, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, pulp and paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or miners. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Wyoming.USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about lung cancer and asbestos exposure please review the following website: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.



