WASHREIT CONFIRMS FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE:WRE), a leading owner of multifamily and commercial properties in the Washington, DC area, will announce first quarter earnings results after market close on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.



The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 11:00 am ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-407-9205 International Toll Number: 201-689-8054

Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 11:00 pm ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:



USA Toll Free Number: 1-877-481-4010 International Toll Number: 1-919-882-2331 Conference ID: 56870

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor section of WashREIT's website at www.washreit.com.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington, DC Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise, and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. The Company’s portfolio of 46 properties includes more than 3.9 million square feet of commercial space and more than 6,861 multifamily apartment units. These 46 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties, 16 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE and our company currently has an enterprise value of more than $3.0 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets.

Contact: Amy Hopkins

Phone: 202-774-3200

E-mail: ahopkins@washreit.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.