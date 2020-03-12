New Report Compares Most Expensive Countries and Cities for Coworking in 2020 Global Index

Coworking Insights’ 2020 Desk Price Index Report compares pricing from 12,601 coworking spaces in 158 countries, showing the rising demand for shared offices.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Between January 2019 and January 2020, the average price for a monthly hot desk rental at a coworking space dropped by 2.14 percent globally, according to the latest report from Coworking Insights, the leading news source for data-led analysis of the flexible workspace industry.

Coworking Insights’ 2020 Desk Price Index Report compared pricing from 12,601 coworking spaces in 158 countries on six continents (plus the Oceania region) to provide evidence of the continued demand for shared workspace.

The report provides a comparative analysis of several key data points, including:

--Top 100 countries with the most expensive monthly averages

--Average monthly hot desk prices in cities representing the most inventory (or number of coworking spaces)

--Top 250 cities with the most expensive monthly averages

Of the countries that were examined, Monaco ranked as the country with the most expensive monthly hot desk price at $397 USD per month. Switzerland came in second place at $395 USD per month, and Malta ranked third at $347 USD per month.

When comparing the world’s most expensive cities for coworking, Palo Alto claimed the top spot, with monthly hot desk prices of $511 USD on average. Zurich came in second place at $456 USD per month, with Santa Monica ranking third at $404 USD per month.

This is Coworking Insights’ second annual release of its Desk Price Index, which offers year-by-year comparisons of many critical data points, such as price evolution by continent between 2018 and 2020.

As such, the report revealed some noteworthy insights by comparing three years of recent data. For example, Sweden went from 13 to six in the rankings of most expensive countries for monthly hot desk rentals — a significant jump that demonstrates the competitiveness of the Swedish market.

“Though there were several considerable price fluctuations in this year’s report like in Sweden, we saw much less price volatility on the whole,” said Madison Maidment, Chief Operating Officer of Coworker. “The most substantial continental price change was in South America, where desk prices fell 6.4 percent in the last 12 months compared to the country’s rapid 28 percent increase in 2018-19. This drop can be attributed to the overall growth and distribution of new coworking spaces outside of the downtown cores of major cities.”

To view the full report, visit www.coworkinginsights.com/reports.

About Coworking Insights: Coworking Insights provides the latest data-led insights about the coworking industry, including relevant news stories, interviews from operators, and comparative reports. Coworking Insights is an affiliate publication of Coworker, an online marketplace for discovering and booking over 14,000 coworking spaces in 171 countries around the world.



