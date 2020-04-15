The Radicati Group Releases “Information Archiving Market, 2020-2024”

Information Archiving solutions continue to see strong adoption across all verticals.

The worldwide Information Archiving market continues to see strong growth driven by the need for supervison and information governance” — Sara Radicati

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, April 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseContact: The Radicati Group, Inc.(650) 322-8059Email: admin@radicati.comThe Radicati Group’s latest study, “Information Archiving Market, 2020-2024” provides an in depth analysis of the Information Archiving market. Information archiving solutions provide interactive, secure long-term storage of electronic business content, including: email, instant messages, social media, file systems, voice, and a broad range of other structured and unstructured information. These solutions are delivered as on-premises products, appliances, or as cloud services. The study provides extensive data regarding installed base market share by vendor, revenue market share by vendor, four-year forecasts, adoption by region and business size, as well as installed base and revenue forecasts for on-premises and cloud-based Information Archiving solutions.The study also includes a detailed analysis of key vendors, including: Barracuda Networks, Global Relay, Google, Jatheon, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Mimecast, OpenText, Proofpoint, Smarsh, and Veritas Technologies.According to the study, the worldwide Information Archiving market will grow from $6.0 billion in revenues by year-end 2020, to over $8.8 billion by year-end 2024.To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our research, please visit our web site at http://www.radicati.com or contact us at 650-322-8059.About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, information archiving, regulatory compliance, wireless technologies, web services, social networking, instant messaging, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.