Questex Postpones Nightclub & Bar Show 2020 Amid COVID-19 Concerns

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex , the parent company of Nightclub & Bar Show , today announces the event will be postponed following recent reports from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Originally scheduled to run March 30-April 1, 2020, the Nightclub & Bar Show has been rescheduled to June 22-24, 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



“We recognize all the hard work that so many have put into preparing for their exhibit booths, speaker presentations and entertainment programs that accompany every Nightclub & Bar Show event,” said Paul Miller, CEO of Nightclub & Bar Show parent company, Questex. “This will be the first time in 35 years the event has been forced to postpone. The health and wellness of the bar and restaurant community, and the community at large, makes postponement unavoidable.”

Nightclub & Bar Show is the nation’s most influential gathering of bar and restaurant owners and operators. The event offers exclusive access to leading suppliers launching new and exciting products, endless networking opportunities and the latest industry topics and trends through an array of expert speakers, educational workshops, offsite events, tours of top Las Vegas venues and amazing nightlife events.

Helping industry professionals gain critical skills to ensure their success, the three-day event brings together leaders, innovators and experts through the 2020 Nightclub & Bar Show Educational Program. This year, the program offers 70+ information-packed sessions across five tracks covering: operations, people & staffing, guest experience, food & beverage and marketing & promotions from more than 40 industry experts. For more information visit www.ncbshow.com

About Nightclub & Bar Show

Nightclub & Bar Show is owned by Questex and is the go-to resource for the bar and restaurant industry. Mirroring the fast-paced, trend-setting nature of the hospitality industry, Nightclub & Bar has been providing the specific tools bar and restaurant owners, operators and managers need to grow their businesses, compete, and succeed in this hyper-competitive and dynamic industry. Nightclub & Bar Show is part of the Bar & Restaurant Group, a division of the Questex Hospitality Group which also produces VIBE Conference, Nightclub & Bar Awards, and daily content on barandrestaurantexpo.com

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

