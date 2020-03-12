WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP SETS COMPANY RECORD FOR TIMESHARE CANCELATIONS IN FEBRUARY

Wesley Financial Group was able to help a record-setting 699 families cancel their timeshare debt in the month of February continuing to cement the company’s reputation as a leading consumer advocate.

/EIN News/ -- FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesley Financial Group (WFG) was able to help a record-setting 699 families cancel their timeshare debt in the month of February continuing to cement the company’s reputation as a leading consumer advocate. WFG has now assisted more than 13,000 families cancel more than $90 million in mortgage debt alone since 2017.

Chuck McDowell helped create the timeshare cancellation industry with the formation of WFG in 2011. In 2012, he successfully defended his company and the industry in a landmark case versus one of the largest timeshare companies in the U.S.

“Chuck’s mission has always been to get the timeshare industry to clean up its act and to stop using lies and misrepresentations to put good unsuspecting people in a financial black hole,” said Robin McVey, WFG President. “That obviously has not happened yet as is evidenced by the more than 15,000 inquiries we got from consumers asking for help just in February.”

Out of the 15,000 new inquiries, only 1,018 qualified to become clients of WFG. The company has separated itself from others the timeshare exit market segment through explosive growth and a process that guarantees success for its clients.

“While we’d love to help everyone, we only take on those who we know have been lied to in the sales process,” added McVey. “We know we can relieve these folks of the financial burdens they face because of a decision they made under duress. Unfortunately, the pipeline is endless as long as the timeshare industry continues its unsavory sales processes.”

Like most timeshare exit companies, WFG does charge an upfront fee for its services. However, the company also backs this up with a money-back guarantee if WFG is not able to assist in getting a client released from their timeshare obligation. The company’s platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet is reflective of the WFG’s adherence to its guarantee as are the client testimonials which the company receives every day.

Based in Franklin, Tenn., WFG holds a platinum business credit score rating from Dun & Bradstreet. Visit www.timesharecancellations.com for more information. WFG can also be followed on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Mike Alday WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP 615-791-1535 ext. 122 mike@aldaypr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.