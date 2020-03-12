Morocco’s mobile market is one of the more mature in the region, with a penetration rate of about 125%
Morocco - Mobile Infrastructure, Operators and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses
Synopsis
Morocco’s mobile market is one of the more mature in the region, with a penetration rate of about 125%. All three mobile network operators offer fixed-line or fixed-wireless services and have developed mobile data services based on the extensive reach of LTE infrastructure. Growth in mobile data traffic is supported by the popular use of smartphones, which account for about 80% of all mobile phones in use.
The mobile operators are the main providers of internet services, accounting for the great majority of all internet connections. The issuing of LTE licences in 2015 included conditions to ensure that services covered at least 65% of the population by 2020, while the promotion of broadband accessibility nationally is also supported by the National Broadband Plan through to 2022 and by the Maroc Digital 2020 strategy. The extensive deployment of mobile broadband infrastructure will further consolidate the dominance of mobile players in the broadband sector in coming years.
The incumbent telco Maroc Telecom has undergone a strategic review following its acquisition of Etisalat’s mobile businesses in several markets in the region. These additional international markets, including Chad in mid-2019, are providing a welcome boost to the company’s overall revenue.
This report analyses Morocco’s mobile telephony sector, including statistics, assessments of recent regulatory measures, details on licensing regimes and spectrum auctions, and profiles of the major players.
Key developments:
- MNP process amended to make number portings automated;
- Inwi launches Morocco’s first m-payment service;
- Orange Maroc launches Orange Money;
- Inwi and Maroc Telecom trial 5G technologies;
- Report updates include the regulator's market data to December 2019, telcos' financial and operating data to Q4 2019, recent market developments.
Companies mentioned in this report:
Maroc Telecom, Orange Morocco (Médi Telecom), Inwi (Wana)
