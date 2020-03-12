Morocco - Mobile Infrastructure, Operators and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Morocco outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Morocco-Mobile-Infrastructure-Operators-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses





Synopsis

Morocco’s mobile market is one of the more mature in the region, with a penetration rate of about 125%. All three mobile network operators offer fixed-line or fixed-wireless services and have developed mobile data services based on the extensive reach of LTE infrastructure. Growth in mobile data traffic is supported by the popular use of smartphones, which account for about 80% of all mobile phones in use.

The mobile operators are the main providers of internet services, accounting for the great majority of all internet connections. The issuing of LTE licences in 2015 included conditions to ensure that services covered at least 65% of the population by 2020, while the promotion of broadband accessibility nationally is also supported by the National Broadband Plan through to 2022 and by the Maroc Digital 2020 strategy. The extensive deployment of mobile broadband infrastructure will further consolidate the dominance of mobile players in the broadband sector in coming years.

The incumbent telco Maroc Telecom has undergone a strategic review following its acquisition of Etisalat’s mobile businesses in several markets in the region. These additional international markets, including Chad in mid-2019, are providing a welcome boost to the company’s overall revenue.

This report analyses Morocco’s mobile telephony sector, including statistics, assessments of recent regulatory measures, details on licensing regimes and spectrum auctions, and profiles of the major players.

Key developments:

MNP process amended to make number portings automated;

Inwi launches Morocco’s first m-payment service;

Orange Maroc launches Orange Money;

Inwi and Maroc Telecom trial 5G technologies;

Report updates include the regulator's market data to December 2019, telcos' financial and operating data to Q4 2019, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Maroc Telecom, Orange Morocco (Médi Telecom), Inwi (Wana)

Table of Contents

Market analysis

Mobile statistics General statistics Mobile voice Mobile data SMS MMS Mobile broadband

Regulatory issues SIM card registration Licensing GSM 3G 4G (LTE) Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)

Mobile infrastructure Analogue networks Digital networks 5G 4G (LTE) 3G 2G

Major mobile operators Itissalatt Al-Maghrib (IAM, Maroc Telecom) Orange Morocco (Méditel) Inwi (Wana)

Mobile content and applications Mobile payments, m-banking Satellite mobile

Appendix – Historic data

Related reports





List of Tables

Table 1 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 2009 – 2024

Table 2 – Change in the number of prepaid and contract subscribers – 2012 – 2019

Table 3 – Change in the proportion of prepaid and contract subscribers – 2012 – 2019

Table 4 – Mobile market share of subscribers by operator – 2011 – 2019

Table 5 – Fall in the average price per minute for mobile services – 2012 – 2019

Table 6 – Average mobile traffic per subscriber – 2012 – 2019

Table 7 – Change in mobile network voice traffic – 2005 – 2019

Table 8 – Fall in the number of SMS sent – 2005 – 2019

Table 9 – Growth in the number of mobile internet connections, by type – 2011 – 2019

Table 10 – Change in market share of mobile internet subscribers by provider – 2015 – 2019

Table 11 – Growth in the number of active mobile internet connections, and penetration – 2008 – 2019

Table 12 – Growth in the number of mobile number portings – 2011 – 2019

Table 13 – MTRs by operator – 2011 – 2019

Table 14 – Maroc Telecom’s mobile subscriber base and market share – 2011 – 2019

Table 15 – Change in the number of Maroc Telecom’s mobile subscribers by platform – 2012 - 2019

Table 16 – Decline in Maroc Telecom’s ARPU – 2009 – 2019

Table 17 – Change in Maroc Telecom’s domestic mobile revenue – 2005 – 2019

Table 18 – Change in Orange Morocco’s mobile subscriber base and market share – 2009 – 2019

Table 19 – Orange Morocco revenue – 2015 – 2019

Table 20 – Change in Inwi’s mobile subscriber base and market share – 2011 – 2019

Table 21 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 2000 – 2009

Table 22 – Historic - Average SMS cost – 2010 – 2015

Table 23 – Historic - Multiple SIM card use among mobile subscribers – 2012 – 2016

Table 24 – Historic - Smartphone penetration – 2012 – 2016

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 2009 – 2024

Chart 2 – Change in the number of prepaid and contract subscribers – 2012 – 2019

Chart 3 – Change in the proportion of prepaid and contract subscribers – 2012 – 2019

Chart 4 – Mobile market share of subscribers by operator – 2011 – 2019

Chart 5 – Fall in the average price per minute for mobile services – 2012 – 2019

Chart 6 – Average mobile traffic per subscriber – 2012 – 2019

Chart 7 – Change in mobile network voice traffic – 2005 – 2019

Chart 8 – Fall in the number of SMS sent – 2005 – 2019

Chart 9 – Growth in the number of mobile internet connections, by type – 2011 – 2019

Chart 10 – Change in market share of mobile internet subscribers by provider – 2015 – 2019

Chart 11 – Growth in the number of active mobile internet connections, and penetration – 2008 – 2019

Chart 12 – Growth in the number of mobile number portings – 2011 – 2019

Chart 13 – Maroc Telecom’s mobile subscriber base and market share – 2011 – 2019

Chart 14 – Change in the number of Maroc Telecom’s mobile subscribers by platform – 2012 – 2019

Chart 15 – Decline in Maroc Telecom’s ARPU – 2009 – 2019

Chart 16 – Change in Maroc Telecom’s domestic mobile revenue – 2005 – 2019

Chart 17 – Change in Orange Morocco’s mobile subscriber base and market share – 2009 – 2019

Chart 18 – Orange Morocco revenue – 2015 – 2019

Chart 19 – Change in Inwi’s mobile subscriber base and market share – 2011 – 2019

Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.