CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller Advises Technology Leaders to Lead Courageously and Decisively Through COVID-19 and Other Crises

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy, the world’s strongest executive leadership network, has recently authored a series of research articles centered on courageous leadership and astute decision-making regarding the current COVID-19 crisis facing businesses and organizations.



“As technology executives and leaders, we should reflect on the lessons we can learn from the outbreak,” Muller wrote in a recent article on HMG Strategy’s Digital Resource Center . “From my perspective, the lessons are both tactical and strategic.”

As groundwork, Muller stated, testing and monitoring the agility of the enterprise is crucial. Now more than ever, it is critical to examine and “stress-test” supply chains and logistical systems to detect weak points that could disrupt the flow of business.

Leading courageously through a crisis also includes clear and strong communications, says Muller.

“Great leaders communicate their plans early and often. They don’t sugarcoat the truth or cherry-pick the facts,” Muller wrote. “They convey honesty and integrity. They provide clarity and reassurance, both of which are essential in the modern collaborative workplace.”

This includes the need to clearly communicate the organization’s commitment to team member safety when a health hazard arises.

The collaborative skills and courageous leadership capabilities were the focal point of another recent Hunter Muller article , reflecting on interviews with Eric McNulty, Associate Director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative and author of You’re It: Crisis, Change, and How to Matter When it Matters Most; and Andrew Campbell, CIO at Terex Corporation.

“Executives who shine during a crisis also model and work through collaboration across organizational boundaries with external stakeholders such as business partners and customers,” says Muller.

Yet another key takeaway from HMG Strategy’s research is the ability to adapt the enterprise both urgently and over time, thinking through challenges faced in the present, and understanding and addressing “what-if” scenarios for the future.

Another critical result of such crises as the COVID-19 outbreak is its impact on the transformation of work, according to Muller’s latest article on the HMG Strategy Digital Resource Center . “The process was already underway, but the virus has greatly increased the urgency of our work. Now is the time to revisit, review and update our capabilities for supporting remote work over extended periods of time,” says Muller.

Although enterprise organizations may face adversity in the wake of this scare, Muller stresses that leaders who show great integrity will develop and implement creative and practical strategies through these difficult times.

“The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has become a transformational event in our lives and careers,” Muller wrote. “As technology leaders, our colleagues and business partners will surely look to us for guidance, advice and reassurance.”

In an additional piece of advice, Muller recommends strengthening companies’ capabilities to enable remote leadership, supporting an extended period of limited-to-no loss in productivity and efficiency.

To continue reading the advanced insights shared by this three-article series on courageous leadership in times of crisis, and to access additional blog posts by Hunter Muller and a wealth of thought leadership shared on HMG Strategy’s Digital platform, click here .

