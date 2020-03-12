Sheet Metal Sales to Soar Steadily Through 2029; Demand Buoyed by Lightweight Component Materials: Fact.MR

Prominent players in sheet metal market are emphasizing product launches and strategic mergers and acquisitions in emerging markets to gain a competitive advantage.

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sheet metal industry is projected to rise at a steady CAGR of 4% between 2019 and 2029. Significant demand for sheet metal from automobile production industry is the predominant factor driving its sales. Properties of high tensile strength and infinite recyclability will continue to aid the growth of the sheet metal market , reveals Fact.MR in its new study.

“Sheet metals are being increasingly viewed as a key solution to automakers in their efforts to manufacture light weight vehicles which will aid market growth,” concludes the Fact.MR report.

Request PDF Sample of the 170-page report on the sheet metal market - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4531

Sheet Metal Market – Key Takeaways

Steel based sheet metal products continue to hold a leading position in terms of absolute $ opportunities.

Rising end user preference for aluminum as a fuselage material remains a booster to performance of over conventional alloys in market.

The automotive industry is set to remain a key consumer of sheet metal, displaying strong growth in the following years.

China will remain a key influencer in the global sheet metal market as it is the largest aluminum and steel consumer and producer globally.

East Asia will remain a major market for sheet metal, accounting for more than 50% of the overall revenue share.

Explore 88 tables and 106 figures in the study. Request TOC of the report at - https://www.factmr.com/report/4531/sheet-metal-market

Sheet Metal Market – Key Driving Factors

Increasing demand of lightweight component materials in automotive industry is contributing to the demand for sheet metals.

The need for automobiles to meet changing emission standards remains a significant contributor to market growth.

The growth of the global machine tools industry will support growth of sheet metal adoption.

The adoption of 3D technologies is bolstering efficiency in production and profitability.

Sheet Metal Market – Key Constraints

Auto manufacturers are increasingly entering partnerships with carbon fiber producers, moving away from sheet metals, which will remain a key restraining factor.

Competition Landscape

The global sheet metal market is moderately consolidated. The leading players profiled in the report include, but are not limited to JFE, Arcelor Mittal S.A., POSCO, and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation. Market leaders are investing in organic and inorganic growth strategies. Key players are channeling their efforts towards collaborations with end user industries. The development of novel products for better brand visibility is also gaining importance as indicated by the Fact.MR report.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the sheet metal market. Global, regional and country level analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the sheet metal market are covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers compelling insights on sheet metal market on the basis of material type (steel, aluminum, titanium, and others), application (vehicle bodies, construction, electrical appliances, fuselage, storage & packaging, and others), end use(automotive sector, defense, aerospace industry, industrial tool and machinery, building & construction, home appliances, and others), across six regions (Middle East and Africa, South Asia & Oceania, East Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America).

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Chemical and Materials Landscape

Dicumyl Pexroxide Market – Learn more about the key influencing factors affecting the global dicumyl peroxide market poised for robust growth during the projection period (2018-2028).

Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market – Acquire comprehensive knowledge about the global crude sulfate turpentine market through Fact.MR’s detailed report covering niche segments, market dynamics, recent industry developments and prominent market players for the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Polymer Surfactants Market – Obtain Fact.MR’s comprehensive analysis on the global polymer surfactants market spanning dynamic market factors, key trends and successful strategies of market leaders projected for 2019-2029.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the chemical & materials sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Fact.MR's latest chemical industry market reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1310/global-sheet-metal-market



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.