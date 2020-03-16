ODBF ANNOUNCES DONATION OF $5,000 IN SUPPORT OF CHILDREN AT RISK

Children At Risk

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ODBF is proud to donate $5,000 in support of Children at Risk. Children at Risk provides support and programs to families of children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorders, striving to help children develop healthy behaviour, communication, and social skills in a fun and engaging atmosphere. While receiving help to advocate for their needs, children have the chance to participate in day camps, fun outings, activities, social skills therapy groups, and more.

This funding will help to increase capacity for attendance to the high-in-demand March Break Camp program, which is an essential need for children with disabilities, and their parents during the scheduled break from school. Children will be able to enjoy a safe and positive environment where they can play, learn, and celebrate their differences.



ABOUT: OTTAWA DRAGON BOAT FOUNDATION (ODBF)

Established to focus on philanthropic efforts in the local community, the foundation has raised $4.8 million in support of 51 local charities. A recipient of the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Ottawa Chapter Outstanding Philanthropic Group in 2018. ODBF is proud to support 20 local charities in 2020.

Some of the charities ODBF is excited to help benefit this year are: Ausome Ottawa, Canadian Ski Patrol, Camp Ooch, St. Luke's Table, St Joe's Women’s Centre, A New Day Youth and Adult Services, Riverkeeper, The Boys and Girls Club, Children at Risk, Tim Horton Children's Foundation, Plenty Canada, Helping With Furniture, The Caring & Sharing Exchange, The Hearing Foundation of Canada, Breast Cancer Action, Sens Foundation, Bruyere Foundation, and OrKidstra

For more information visit http://www.odbf.ca

PRESS CONTACT:

ODBF DONATES $5000 TO CHILDREN AT RISK



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.