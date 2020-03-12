Vaughan Shoes Selects Bridgeline Celebros Search and Wins Retail Excellence Online Retailer of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a provider in cloud-based Web Content Management, eCommerce and Marketing Automation software, announced today that Vaughan Shoes has selected Celebros by Bridgeline as their web search solution.

Vaughan Shoes is an online footwear retailer who, in only four years, has risen to become one of Ireland’s top online retailers and is this year’s recipient of the Retail Excellence Online Retailer of the Year Award. Retail Excellence evaluates over 2,000 leading retail companies whose members are the most progressive and innovative in the market. The Vaughan Shoes website is available here: https://www.vaughanshoes.ie/

Vaughan Shoes is utilizing Celebros Search to enhance their online user experience and drive higher online conversion rates. Vaughan Shoes employs many features of Celebros including the Natural Language Processing Search, Auto Complete and Search Analytics. Celebros Search integrates with Magico which the site is built upon and also provides plug-ins for other popular eCommerce platforms such as Magento, ShopifyPlus, Hybris, Unbound Commerce and others.

Celebros Search offers an extensive range of features to amplify product discovery, including recommendations for cross-sell/up-sell, campaign management and dynamic merchandising for increasing cart size that helps drive incremental revenue. The Natural Language Processing (NLP) Search has perceptive machine learning that interprets user behavior and provides the customer with precise and relevant results and recommendations.

“There are many great features to our Celebros Search product,” said Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital's CEO. “Each of these features contribute to helping to improve traffic, increase average order value and drive conversion which enables revenue growth.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

