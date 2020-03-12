Tim Kelly Joins AskBio as President of Manufacturing to Lead AAV Vector Production for Gene Therapy

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), a leading, clinical-stage adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy company, today announced the appointment of Tim Kelly, PhD, as President of Manufacturing. He will oversee all manufacturing functions at AskBio and its Viralgen affiliate for the production of clinical- and commercial-scale AAV vectors. Prior to joining AskBio, Dr. Kelly was the President and Chief Executive Officer at KBI Biopharma, a contract services organization that provides drug development and biomanufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies globally.



AskBio currently has clinical studies underway in late-onset Pompe disease and congestive heart failure. To meet the growing demand for AAV gene therapies, the company is investing in manufacturing innovation, talent and capacity that will allow it to effectively and efficiently serve patient populations.

“Our goal at AskBio is to continue advancing production technology to drive down costs to make gene therapies accessible to all patients who may benefit from treatment. I am delighted that Tim has joined the company to help us shape the future of manufacturing,” said Sheila Mikhail, JD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at AskBio. “He brings a wealth of experience successfully leading therapeutic development and manufacturing and fostering the entrepreneurial, patient-focused culture that drives us at AskBio.”

In January, Viralgen broke ground on a 300,000 square foot commercial facility in San Sebastián, Spain, with production expected to start in the spring of 2022, complementing the clinical-scale production currently carried out at its existing cGMP facility.

“AskBio’s technology is truly transforming human health, and I am incredibly excited to help translate our innovations into reliable delivery of AAV gene therapy products to patients in need,” said Dr. Kelly.

Dr. Kelly has more than 20 years of experience in the development and manufacture of therapeutic proteins. He has overseen biopharmaceutical services for over 320 molecules at all stages of development and commercialization and supported numerous successful FDA and international regulatory inspections throughout his career. He began his tenure at KBI Biopharma in 2005, initially acting as Vice President of Biopharmaceutical Development, where he led the establishment and growth of KBI’s analytical development, formulation development and cGMP laboratory services business. He subsequently served as Executive Vice President of Operations with responsibility for KBI’s development and manufacturing functions in North Carolina and Colorado before becoming President and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to KBI, he directed the quality control function for Diosynth Biotechnology, where he supported clinical and commercial biopharmaceutical products. Dr. Kelly earned his PhD in molecular genetics and biochemistry from Georgia State University.

Founded in 2001, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio) is a privately held, clinical-stage gene therapy company dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults with genetic disorders. AskBio’s gene therapy platform includes an industry-leading proprietary cell line manufacturing process called Pro10™ and an extensive AAV capsid and promoter library. Based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, the company has generated hundreds of proprietary third-generation AAV capsids and promoters, several of which have entered clinical testing. An early innovator in the space, the company holds more than 500 patents in areas such as AAV production and chimeric and self-complementary capsids. AskBio maintains a portfolio of clinical programs across a range of neurodegenerative and neuromuscular indications with a current clinical pipeline that includes therapeutics for Pompe disease, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy 2i/R9 and congestive heart failure, as well as out-licensed clinical indications for hemophilia (Chatham Therapeutics acquired by Takeda) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Bamboo Therapeutics acquired by Pfizer). Learn more at https://www.askbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

