Quantemplate Expands U.S. and European Sales and Solutions Teams with New Hires

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantemplate , a leader in self-service cloud-based automated data solutions for the (re)insurance industry, today announced the addition of three new members to its global team – Simon Fagg, Rick de Jager, and Shannon Perry. The new hires have joined both the sales and solutions teams respectively and are responsible for continuing the growth and expansion of the Company across the U.S. and European markets.



Simon Fagg joins the sales team in the U.S. office as VP of the Americas, Sales & Solutions. Fagg brings with him over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, holding various roles at Risk Management Solutions (RMS). Most recently, he held the title of Global Program Management Director, Solutions PMO where he was responsible for developing partnerships to ensure business-driven results and transformative outcomes. Prior to that role, Fagg was the Engagement Director providing consultative insights on products and service solutions.

Rick de Jager joins Quantemplate’s London office as the European Sales Director where he will manage business development activities within the European market. Prior to joining Quantemplate, de Jager held the role of Sales Director, Credit Risk Solutions Specialist at Fitch Solutions. He has also held the position of Regional Sales Manager and Global Account Manager at Willis Towers Watson where he was responsible for leading software sales and growing the business in various territories.

Rounding out the new hires, Shannon Perry who joins the U.S. team as a Solutions Architect where she will be responsible for optimizing the Quantemplate platform. Perry brings approximately 10 years’ experience in the finance, insurance, and technology industries, holding positions with Insight Catastrophe Group and Federal Reserve Bank Challenge. Perry spent a majority of her professional career with T. Rowe Price where she held a variety of positions throughout the years, most recently as a Senior Financial Planning Analyst.

“As we continue to expand our U.S. and European footprints, the additions of Simon, Rick, and Shannon will allow us to flourish in each given market as well as continue to enhance our platform and customer experience,” said David Lundgren, CEO and Director of Quantemplate. “Each new team member brings with them a unique skill set and experience that we believe will benefit the Quantemplate platform and team.”

Quantemplate is a leading provider of self-service, cloud-based automated data solutions designed specifically for the (re)insurance industry. The Company's data integration and analysis platform uses machine learning to transform complex, data into actionable insights that are accessible, in real-time, to the entire organization. Through the platform, (re)insurers are able to expand business, reduce costs, preserve data integrity and create competitive customer and segment-centric solutions for the market. Quantemplate serves (re)insurance segments where data integration is critical including commercial property insurance, programs and specialty/casualty reinsurance. For additional information, please visit www.quantemplate.com or follow Quantemplate on Twitter and LinkedIn .

