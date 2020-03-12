Heightening Demand for Anti-Ageing Creams Surge Sale of Night Creams; Increasing Preference for Natural Ingredients to Favor Growth, Says Persistence Market Research

Growing demand for age defying skin care products along with nourishing creams will be a key driver of growth in the market. This growth will be further propelled by the growing awareness regarding natural active ingredients in skin products.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valued to be US$5.9Bn in 2018, the night cream market is set to exhibit promising growth through 2019-2029. According to the latest persistence market research (PMR) report, manufacturers are launching innovative products to stay ahead in the competition. They are introducing natural ingredients to attract a larger consumer base. The emergence of online sales channels is augmenting the sale of these night creams.

Night Cream Market: Key Takeaways

Moisturizing and nourishing cream products will witness high demand in the market owing to ease of availability and suitability to varied skin types.

Conventional night creams will generate larger revenue share in the market; natural creams to gain rapid momentum

East Asia will stay at the forefront in the night cream market; North America and Europe to exhibit swift growth

Offline distribution channels to hold the majority of market share; online sales channels to generate lucrative opportunities in the market

Night Cream Market: Key Growth Drivers

Growing demand for anti-aging products from the older population enhances the adoption rate of night creams.

Positive perception of organic skincare products will surge the demand for nigh creams with naturally-derived products.

Frequent product launches boost the sale of night creams, bolstering the market growth.

Increasing consumer inclination towards e-commerce platforms is creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the market.

Night Cream Market: Key Restraints

Growing awareness regarding the side effects of synthetic components of night creams is a major challenge before established brands dealing with chemically-derived products

The consumer perception of associating application of the cream on the skin at night with side-effects is hampering the market for night creams

Night Cream Market: Competition Landscape

New market participants and frequent product launches are intensifying the competition in the market. Market players are strategizing to stay ahead in the competition with new product launches with different key components. For instance, a Japan-based company named Tatcha, launched night cream with ingredients such as purple rice and hyaluronic acid to enhance its consumer database. Manufacturers are branding their products on skin types to attain a greater penetration amongst the population. Varied product offerings clubbed with attractive and innovative packaging is the new ground for competition amongst market players. Major players profiled in the night cream market are Shiseido Co. Ltd., Estee Lauder Companies, L'Oreal S.A., VLCC Health Care, Procter & Gamble, Himalaya Global Holdings, Unilever PLC, Avon Inc., and Lancome.

About the Report

This PMR report provides global, regional, and national level analysis on the changing dynamics in the industry influencing the growth of the night cream market. The study provides actionable insights on the night cream market based on the product (anti-aging creams, moisturizing & nourishing creams, skin whitening creams, and others), price (mid-range/economy and high/premium), source (conventional and natural), and sales channel (multi-brand stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, discount stores, online retailers, drug stores & pharmacies, and other sales channels), across six major geographical regions.

