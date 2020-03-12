Dove Wallet Passes 100,000 Active Customers

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, South Korea, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shortly after the successful setup of highly anticipated subsidiaries in the UK & Canada early this year, a more pleasant surprise from Dove Wallet is coming to thaw the frozen Korean blockchain market.

Korean blockchain startup Childly announced that its global digital asset wallet service 'Dove Wallet' reached the 100,000 users mark, just over 11 months after it came out of stealth mode last year.

Given the harsh blockchain business environment during the last few years, its achievement is encouraging and more special. Thanks to word of mouth spread, Dove Wallet has been successfully positioned itself as a global wallet service, and secured more than 90% of overseas users from a whopping 186 countries.

According to Dove Wallet users by country, India made it the leading country in terms of audience size, with 10.2% of all users. Also, it is showing its versatility as a global service, with the significant influx of users from countries such as Brazil, South Korea, the United States, Argentina, Spain, Colombia, Italy, France, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

Developed as a 2nd project after the global success of mining pool service 'Mining Pool Hub,' Dove Wallet has caught community attention with its user-friendly, easy to access, exclusive and original functionalities, not to mention incomparable knowhow from 'Mining Pool Hub' operation for many years.

Off to a successful start, Dove Wallet also plans to offer crypto-to-fiat markets with the currencies on board in emerging countries from Europe, the Americas, and Africa in the 1st half of 2020.

"So proud and overwhelmed by the community response & support, we will continue our focus to transform Dove Wallet to crypto financial services to bring mass adoption with genuine benefits," says Euntai Kim, CEO of Childly.

About CHILDLY

Founded and headquartered in Seoul, Korea, CHILDLY(childly.com) is a blockchain finance startup that provides mining pool distribution services, ‘Mining Pool Hub(miningpoolhub.com)’ and digital assets wallet service ‘Dove Wallet(dovewallet.com).’

Contact:

Sung Nam Myung

Email: myung@childly.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6a9bc58-9895-4ae6-adc3-0cc122c202d9

