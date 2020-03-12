Richard DeCicco, Chief Executive Officer of Iconic Brands, Inc., Provides Details and Personal Insights into the Recent News for the Company in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com (“SCV”), Inc. and Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverage products for itself and third parties, today announced that Richard DeCicco, CEO of Iconic Brands, Inc., is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/smallcapvoice-interview-iconic-brands-icnb/

Richard DeCicco called back in to SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. to go over the recent news and upcoming events for the Company. DeCicco gave SCV the exclusive scoop on a high-profile event this weekend (March13th-15th) at the Hooters Spirit Bar located in the Atlanta Motor Speedway making this interview a must listen.

In the interview, DeCicco discussed how the relationship with Hooters and rollout with the private-label Hooters Spirits products, a premium line of alcohol beverages that includes an array of vodka, gin, rum, tequila and whiskey options is progressing. In February, Iconic announced that line is now available in Hooters corporate restaurants in 22 states across the United States. Iconic will continue with the expansion and begin distribution of Hooters Spirits products into off-premise retail locations.

DeCicco stated, “We could not be happier with how 2020 is playing out for us here at Iconic Brands. The work of our celebrity brand ambassadors like NASCAR’s Chase Elliott with our Hooters Spirits, Chazz Palminteri, and of course super model Christie Brinkley has surpassed all expectations. The progress with the rollout of our Hooters Spirits product line is coming along so well that frankly, we must consider a rollout on a greater scale going forward. The foundation we have built in our relationships is the key to our success.”

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands, Inc. is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise in developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic markets and places products into national distribution through long-standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in “celebrity branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. It currently offers Bellissima Prosecco and BiVi Vodka. In addition, Iconic developed the Hooters Spirits line of premium spirits in partnership with United Spirits, Inc., a leading private-label beverage company and affiliate of Iconic, for Hooters restaurants and off-premise retail locations both domestically and internationally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Iconic’s reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Iconic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

