AMERICAN AIRLINES VICE PRESIDENT OF REGULATORY AFFAIRS AND FORMER POLITICAL APPOINTEE TO GEORGE W. BUSH AND REPUBLICAN GENERAL COUNSEL FOR HOMELAND SECURITY MOLLY WILKINSON JOINS DRAGANFLY BOARD OF ADVISORS

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and unmanned vehicle sector (“UVS”), today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Molly Wilkinson as an advisory member to its Board.

Molly Wilkinson served as a political appointee under President George W. Bush from 2003-2009 which included service at the US Department of Defense with almost a year in Iraq. She held senior advisor roles within the US Department of Labor, the US General Services Administration and was Chief of Staff at the US Small Business Administration. Ms. Wilkinson also had a distinguished record of service on Capitol Hill where she served as Republican General Counsel for the full Senate Homeland Security and Staff Director for Subcommittee on Contracting Oversight.

Ms. Wilkinson was named Vice President, Regulatory Affairs at American Airlines in January 2018 where she is responsible for the airline’s regulatory affairs practice.

“We are very excited to have Molly join our board of advisors. She brings extensive government experience and leadership expertise to our board in addition to complementing our existing advisory board members. The depth and breadth of knowledge that she brings to our team will help fuel our future growth,” said Cameron Chell, Draganfly CEO.

“I am honoured to have been asked to join Draganfly’s board of advisors,” said Ms. Wilkinson. “Draganfly is an extraordinary company that is leading in innovation and has a strong vision for their future. I am looking forward to being part of this extremely talented team.”

Molly earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of Holy Cross and Juris Doctor from Albany Law School in Albany, New York.

Draganfly Board of Directors appointed Former White House Chief of Staff and US Secretary of Transportation Andrew H. Card as Director of the company in November 2019 and Julie Myers Wood, Presidential Appointee and Former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security to the Draganfly board of advisors on March 3, 2020.

