Trustifi Offering No-Cost Email Encryption Licenses to Safeguard the Influx of Remote Workers

As companies ask more employees to work from home to combat the spread of COVID-19, Trustifi offers 90-day trial subscriptions to protect their email—at no cost.

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trustifi, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) email security company, announces it is offering no-cost, 90-day trial licenses of its industry-leading email encryption solutions to companies of 50 employees or more, to help increase security amid a recent increase in telecommuters and home-based workers. The licenses are being extended in light of travel bans and corporate policies enacted across the country, motivating many companies to ask a percentage of their staff to conduct business remotely. In this way, Trustifi hopes to help ease the transition during this challenging period, allowing virtual employees to transmit corporate emails in a more secure environment using 256-bit email encryption, data loss prevention and advanced threat protection. Interested parties can use this link to engage a Trustifi representative who can manage the 90-day trial subscription. There is no obligation to purchase after the trail.

Home-based workers are often vulnerable to malicious attacks on their networks, and current media reports have suggested that hackers may attempt to take advantage of the surge in telecommuters by targeting remote networks. Email data is often the most common entry point for these attacks. Companies including Facebook, Amazon, LinkedIn, Microsoft, and Google have asked at least a portion of their employees to work from home in reaction to the current crisis, now being called a pandemic. Trustifi’s solution will enable telecommuters to send secure, encrypted business emails through a one-click system via Outlook or G-mail, and recipients only need to click a simple link to read the encrypted mail. Managed services providers who take advantage of this offer can deliver additional protection to their clientele, while potentially engendering goodwill as they provide support in a volatile situation.

“This is a challenging time for all of us, and the business community is responding swiftly. The call to increase the amount of virtual workers is a terrific strategy to help slow the spread of the virus. However, it may present a new opportunity for cyber criminals,” said Trustifi’s CEO Idan Udi Edry. “We’d like to do our part by helping to create more secure email environments for this sudden infusion of telecommuters in the marketplace, whose off-site infrastructures or home networks are likely not as well-secured as their main office environments. We believe these no-cost licensees will help deter digital threats from being transmitted back to the parent office of the remote workers.”

About Trustifi

Trustifi is a cyber security firm featuring solutions delivered on a software as a service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest to use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in its email, and Trustifi’s key objective is keeping client’s data, reputation, and brand safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi’s Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers. www.trustifi.com

