Identiv Harnesses the Power of Bluetooth and Cloud-Based Management with Launch of MobilisID for Frictionless Access

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced the launch of MobilisID, its latest solution for frictionless access. The MobilisID solution brings ease and simplicity to physical access and management without compromising security. Using the latest in Bluetooth and capacitive technologies, MobilisID allows users the freedom to access a controlled environment without the need to present a credential.



Identiv’s MobilisID solution combines security, simplicity, and convenience into an easy-to-install, cloud-managed physical access control system (PACS). By harnessing users’ current smartphones and tablets to transition from conventional physical cards to secure mobile credentials using powerful, multi-tech Bluetooth MobilisID Readers, the smart mobile solution creates a secure and effortless way to approach physical access, keeping users on-the-go.

Issuing and managing credentials has never been easier with MobilisID Manager. The MobilisID cloud-based portal works on any web-browser and gives administrators and operators the ability to issue, update, and remove user credentials on-the-fly, making the once cumbersome process of creating physical credentials simple, quick, and efficient. Managing users and credentials with MobilisID Manager is also cost-effective by cutting out the hardware necessary to produce cards and eliminating costs to deploy, ship, and track physical cards.

“Now, more than ever, we’re seeing the overwhelming need from our customers and partners to make physical access more convenient, more secure, less expensive, and simply smarter,” said Mark Allen, Identiv GM Physical Access. “Carrying conventional physical cards is just not the right solution for some people. But everyone carries a mobile device. With MobilisID, we’re harnessing the power of multi-tech Bluetooth readers combined with a highly secure, cloud-based management system that saves users time and money.”

The MobilisID app, available on the Apple® App Store and Google® Play Store, converts almost any iOS or Android smartphone or tablet into a direct replacement for a traditional, physical credential. The MobilisID app securely transmits a personalized credential using the latest Bluetooth technology to MobilisID readers allowing the user to freely move throughout a building or facility without the need to present the mobile device.

For those sites that require support for legacy, proximity-based credentials, including cards, tags, or fobs, the MobilisID Reader supports 26 - 37 bit 125 kHz low frequency (LF) credentials, making the transition from physical to electronic-based access control seamless.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .

