THE REALREAL HELPS PREVENT TRAFFICKING OF STOLEN GOODS

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—announced it has engaged with LeadsOnline , the nation’s largest online investigation service, to help law enforcement catch criminals who traffic in stolen luxury goods.



The RealReal has a long history of working with local, and where appropriate federal, law enforcement to assist in stolen property investigations. Today it is expanding those efforts to a national level to help prevent the trafficking and sale of stolen luxury goods.

Through the LeadsOnline platform, law enforcement officers now have visibility into The RealReal’s current inventory. Details including product descriptions, serial numbers, imagery, and the date and location of the consignment will all be accessible to verified law enforcement officers. Officers will also have a direct line of communication with The RealReal so the company can further assist with active investigations.

“Working with LeadsOnline to create national transparency around our inventory expands our ability to support law enforcement efforts to stop criminal traffickers of luxury goods,” said Rati Levesque, COO of The RealReal.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 150+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by hundreds of brands, from Gucci to Cartier, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping for individual consignors and estates. At our stores in LA, NYC and San Francisco, customers can shop, consign, and meet with our experts. At our 10 Luxury Consignment Offices, four of which are in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free valuations.

