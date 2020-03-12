Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One CFO Interview Alteryx is Already a Platform; Seeing Success at Scale

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Financial Officer of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Kevin Rubin had a clear message: The company is seeing success at scale and he feels the company is “proving this is a real market.” Alteryx is already a platform. The company has a $49 billion total addressable market, shows a dollar-based net expansion rate of 130% while posting positive net income margins and revenue growth of 65% year-over-year.



In a far-ranging interview with the CFO we discussed the future of the business, digital transformation, and all of technology.

Read: Alteryx One on One With the CFO - The Pick-axe to the Data Chaos Revolution

