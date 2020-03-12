Empire Communities Expands in Atlanta to Serve Intown Market

New townhomes starting in the mid-$300Ks coming soon

/EIN News/ -- Atanta, Georgia, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America's largest homebuilders, announced today the Company's plans to break ground on five new intown residential communities, further growing its footprint in Atlanta by focusing on attainable intown living. With homes starting in the mid-$300Ks to low-$400Ks+, the five communities under development are located in some of the most vibrant areas in the urban core of Atlanta: Old Fourth Ward, Kirkwood, East Atlanta, Buckhead and West Midtown.

Empire Communities entered the Atlanta market in 2019 when it formed a strategic partnership with Edward Andrews Homes, the local market leader among Atlanta's private homebuilding community. Less than a year later, Empire's Atlanta Homebuilding Division, led by local industry veterans Paul Corley, Todd Hager and the former EA Homes' team, is experiencing rapid growth while proactively tackling the demands of today's growing population of homebuyers seeking attainability in the city's urban core.

"This announcement is a major milestone for the Empire Communities family as we grow our footprint into the Southeast and continue to provide Atlantans with quality homes in the city's most desirable locations," said Paul Corley, Empire's Regional President of the Atlanta Division.

The new intown communities are being developed to complement the existing draw and character of each neighborhood, balancing functional product design and attainability in the most sought-after areas of Atlanta.

Corley continued, "The goal of each Empire community is to bridge the disconnect between the attainability of homes, desirable locations and quality designs. Empire believes the homebuyer should have it all."

With sales beginning as early as this summer, Empire will open a temporary sales center in Ponce City Market in May 2020 to support their growing presence and better serve the intown buyer. Empire’s long-term plan includes the launch of a new education-based and technology-driven centralized sales center in late 2020. More information on community openings, pricing, floorplans, sales center openings, exclusive intown events and sign up for Empire’s interest list are available at www.empireatlanta.com.

