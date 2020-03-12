UNITA calls for urgent adoption of municipal election package

Sumbe, ANGOLA, March 12 - The opposition UNITA party has defended the need to speed up the approval of legislative package for the local elections in 2020.,

The appeal was launched by the leader of this main opposition party in Angola, Adalberto Costa Junior, in Sumbe, coastal Cuanza Sul province, on Wednesday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the party's Parliamentary activities, the politician urged the MPs and Government to speed up the completion of the lacking documents to allow the Angolans to elect their local representatives.

He is of the view that the failure in holding the local elections this year may disrupt the dreams of many young people, who want to see changes in their areas.

The politician also urged the MPs to join the debates on municipal legislative package in order to promote the adoption of a norm that ensures the implementation of the municipalities.

The three-day activities of UNITA are running under the motto “For Participatory Citizenship and Inclusive Development, 2020 Local Powers in All Municipalities”.

