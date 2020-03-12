AMA Atlanta Names Rebecca Kritzman its Marketer of the Year

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Marketing Association’s (AMA) Atlanta Chapter today announced that Rebecca Kritzman, USIS vice president and risk marketing leader at Equifax, will receive its prestigious Marketer of the Year award. This honor is given annually to an individual in Atlanta’s marketing community who has demonstrated outstanding creativity, innovation and leadership.



Kritzman is a marketing industry veteran with over 20 years of results in corporate and agency environments. Prior to joining Equifax, Kritzman held marketing leadership positions at Chicago-based Inventus Power as well as Atlanta’s Modo Modo agency, Bastian Walker and the Morrison Agency.

“Marketer of the Year is one of AMA Atlanta’s most prestigious awards because it recognizes an individual who embodies the highest ideals of this organization by advancing the marketing profession in Atlanta,” said Kimberly Strong, president of AMA Atlanta. “Rebecca is an exceptional leader and deserving recipient of this award.”

Kritzman will receive the award at AMA’s 2020 Atlanta Marketer of the Year Awards (AMYs), which honor both outstanding marketers and marketing campaigns. In addition to the Marketer of the Year Award, AMA will also be honoring Jasmine Crowe, Goodr, with its Marketing for Good Award and Christy Williams, Nebo, with the Cindy Underwood Volunteer of the Year award.

The 63rd annual AMY Awards will be held March 12, 2020 at the Foundry at Puritan Mill, 916 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30318. Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://www.amyawardsatl.com

About AMA Atlanta

AMA Atlanta is the go-to source for marketing knowledge, events, resources and networking in Atlanta. We are the largest marketing organization in the city and one of the largest AMA chapters nationwide. That means AMA Atlanta members have access not only to an incredible amount of local talent, but also to the international reach of the entire AMA community.

Our members include professionals across the spectrum of the discipline: research, non-profit, public relations, advertising, branding, direct marketing, interactive, creative, multicultural and so much more.

For more information on AMA Atlanta, visit us at ama-atlanta.com.

CONTACT:

Matt Cochran

404.542.1339

matt@cookerly.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc8bd3f8-b387-4dd5-95d9-0cb868a04136

AMA Atlanta Names Rebecca Kritzman its Marketer of the Year Rebecca Kritzman, USIS vice president and risk marketing leader at Equifax, receives the 2020 American Marketing Association Atlanta Chapter Marketer of the Year award.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.