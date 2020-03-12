Livongo Expands Relationship with CVS Health, Now Part of Chronic Condition Management Platform within Point Solutions Service

CVS Health pharmacy benefit management clients can now easily implement the Livongo for Diabetes, Hypertension, Weight Management, and Diabetes Prevention programs through an alternative contracting path

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo (Nasdaq: LVGO), the leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, today announced that it is available through the CVS Health Point Solutions Management service. Point Solutions Management is a full service offering for CVS Caremark pharmacy benefit management (PBM) clients to contract, onboard, and manage health and care solutions including Livongo’s Diabetes, Hypertension, Weight Management, and Diabetes Prevention programs.



Livongo and CVS Health have collaborated since 2017 through CVS Health’s Transform Diabetes Care Program, which includes the Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, and Livongo for Diabetes Prevention programs. With the Point Solutions Management service, CVS Health clients not currently using Livongo can now add Livongo’s proven solutions through an alternative contracting path.

“Together Livongo and CVS Health are focused on creating the best possible Member and client experience and one that leads to measurable clinical outcomes and financial returns,” said Livongo President Dr. Jennifer Schneider, M.D., M.S. “Through an additional contracting path, we can effectively reach more Members, providing them a better overall chronic condition management experience. This is another significant step in furthering our mission of empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives.”

Through its AI+AI engine, Livongo uses its connected ecosystem to collect data, which includes cellular-connected devices and integration with continuous glucose monitors, and then applies advanced data science to create detailed Member profiles that includes personal health and medication trends.

As of March 2, 2020, Livongo has more than 800 clients, including more than 30 percent of Fortune 500 companies, four of the top seven health plans, health systems, government organizations, and labor unions. Through a combination of advanced technology, data science, and personalized coaching, Livongo creates a world class Member experience that delivers sustained results for people living with multiple chronic conditions. A recent study presented at the American Heart Association’s 2019 Scientific Sessions showed that people with both diabetes and elevated blood pressure who used Livongo’s integrated platform saw sustained clinically-significant blood pressure reduction after only four weeks and experienced further improvements after using the program for twelve weeks.

About Livongo

Livongo empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that focus on the whole person and make it easier to stay healthy. Using its AI+AI engine, Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter .

